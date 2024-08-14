The Avalanche’s Best Goals of the 2023-24 Season

It's time to look back on the speed, skill, and elegance of the best Avalanche goals from the 2023-24 season.
Breaking Down the Avalanche's Top Goals From 2023-24
Nathan MacKinnon's Goal vs. Washington (January 24, 2024)
Alexandar Georgiev paddled away Dylan Strome's left-wing shot all the way to Mikko Rantanen, leading to an Avalanche two-on-one rush. Rantanen then found MacKinnon, who took advantage of a sliding Charlie Lindgren and scored with a backhand shot to complete a hat trick.
Miles Wood's Goal vs. New Jersey
Not often do you see the short-handed team with a breakaway, and Wood made the Devils, his former team, pay for giving one up
Nathan MacKinnon's Goal vs. Columbus (March 22, 2024)
As Columbus Blue Jackets forward Alexandre Texier lugged the puck into the Avalanche zone, Cale Makar took it from him and sent a great feed to MacKinnon, who beat goaltender Elvis Merzlikins on a breakaway.
Artturi Lehkonen's Goal @ Dallas (May 15, 2024)
Trailing late in the first period of Game Five against Dallas, Nathan MacKinnon sent a pass to Lehkonen, who fired a one-timer from the slot past Jake Oettinger to beat the buzzer and tie the game.
Jonathan Drouin's Goal vs. Pittsburgh (March 24, 2024)
After he passed the puck to Cale Makar, Drouin was able to build up speed before receiving Makar's return pass and driving to the net for the game-winning goal. Not only was this an overtime winner, it marked the fifth unanswered Avalanche goal since being down 4-0 earlier in the game.
Ross Colton's Goal vs. St. Louis (November 1, 2023)
After Mikko Rantanen and Miles Wood each chipped the puck up the boards, Colton received the puck on the right-wing side and got a step on Blues defenseman Tyler Tucker before scoring on goaltender Jordan Binnington.
Mikko Rantanen's Goal vs. Buffalo (December 12, 2023)
Nathan MacKinnon entered the zone and took a Sabres defender completely out of the play while dropping the puck to Rantanen. While he carried the puck towards the net, goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukonen put himself out of position, allowing Rantanen to score with a wraparound.
Nathan MacKinnon's Goal vs. New Jersey
After receiving a threaded pass from Mikko Rantanen, a wide-open MacKinnon slid a backhand shot under the right pad of goaltender Vitek Vanecek.
Cale Makar's Goal vs. Vancouver (November 22, 2023)
After taking the puck away from J.T. Miller, Makar stormed down the ice for a breakaway goal.
Josh Manson's Goal @ Winnipeg (April 23, 2024)
Nathan MacKinnon threaded a great pass to lead Manson on a breakaway where he tied the game late in the second period.
Nathan MacKinnon's Goal @ Dallas (January 4, 2024)
MacKinnon made a great play to chip the puck off the boards to himself past Tyler Seguin to send him on a breakaway where he scored the overtime winner.