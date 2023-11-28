News Feed

Game Preview COL vs TBL
Calgary Flames Colorado Avalanche game recap November 25

MacKinnon, Avalanche defeat Flames for 3rd straight victory
Game Preview: COL vs. CGY

Cooling Down Calgary
Colorado Avalanche Minnesota Wild game recap November 24

Nichushkin scores in 6th straight, Avalanche edge Wild
Native American Heritage Month

Avalanche Put a Spotlight on Local Artist for Native American Heritage Month
Taming the Wild

Makar extends point streak to 8, Avalanche pull away to defeat Canucks

Canucks Coming to Town

Avs Fall to Preds on Monday in Nashville

Game Preview: COL at NSH

Avalanche Look to Power Past Predators 
Colorado Avalanche Dallas Stars game recap November 18

Avalanche Score 6 Straight, Rally Past Stars for 3rd Win in Row
Anaheim Ducks Colorado Avalanche game recap November 15

Avalanche score 8, stifle Ducks for 2nd straight win
Rantanen, Makar each gets goal, assist, Avalanche ease past Kraken

Game Preview: COL @ SEA

Series Finale with Seattle
Avalanche to Host the United by Hockey Mobile Museum

Seattle Kraken Colorado Avalanche game recap November 9

Bjorkstrand scores late in 3rd period, Kraken defeat Avalanche
Game Preview: COL vs. SEA

DIVING IN DEEP WATER 
Colorado Avalanche and UCHealth to Honor Cancer Warriors and their Families at Hockey Fights Cancer Night

Johansen scores twice, Avalanche defeat Lightning

Georgiev makes 40 saves for Colorado, which has won 4 in row

By Ryan Boulding
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DENVER -- Ryan Johansen scored twice for the Colorado Avalanche, who won their fourth straight game with a 4-1 victory against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Ball Arena on Monday.

Cale Makar had a goal and an assist, and Alexandar Georgiev made 40 saves for the Avalanche (15-6-0), who have won seven of their past eight games.

Anthony Cirelli scored for the Lightning (10-7-5), who had their five-game point streak end (4-0-1). Andrei Vasilevskiy made 20 saves.

Johansen gave Colorado a 1-0 lead at 7:12 of the first period. Victor Hedman fell down at center ice, allowing Johansen to pick up the puck and skate into the right circle, where he elected to shoot blocker side on a 2-on-1.

Johansen then made it 2-0 at 1:48 of the second period when he finished the rebound of Tomas Tatar’s shot into an open net.

Makar extended the lead to 3-0 at 3:35 with a wrist shot from the blue line through a screen on a power play.

Michael Eyssimont appeared to score for Tampa Bay at 8:12 of the second, but Colorado coach Jared Bednar challenged the play for offside, and the call was reversed after a video review.

Cirelli did cut the lead to 3-1 at 19:29, receiving a stretch pass from Hedman and beating Georgiev five-hole on a breakaway.

Valeri Nichushkin scored into an empty net at 16:46 of the third period for the 4-1 final.