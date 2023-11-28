Johansen scores twice, Avalanche defeat Lightning

Cale Makar had a goal and an assist, and Alexandar Georgiev made 40 saves for the Avalanche (15-6-0), who have won seven of their past eight games.

Anthony Cirelli scored for the Lightning (10-7-5), who had their five-game point streak end (4-0-1). Andrei Vasilevskiy made 20 saves.

Johansen gave Colorado a 1-0 lead at 7:12 of the first period. Victor Hedman fell down at center ice, allowing Johansen to pick up the puck and skate into the right circle, where he elected to shoot blocker side on a 2-on-1.

Johansen then made it 2-0 at 1:48 of the second period when he finished the rebound of Tomas Tatar’s shot into an open net.

Makar extended the lead to 3-0 at 3:35 with a wrist shot from the blue line through a screen on a power play.

Michael Eyssimont appeared to score for Tampa Bay at 8:12 of the second, but Colorado coach Jared Bednar challenged the play for offside, and the call was reversed after a video review.

Cirelli did cut the lead to 3-1 at 19:29, receiving a stretch pass from Hedman and beating Georgiev five-hole on a breakaway.

Valeri Nichushkin scored into an empty net at 16:46 of the third period for the 4-1 final.