Avalanche Cancer Warriors Share Their Stories

The Colorado Avalanche host Hockey Fights Cancer Night presented by UCHealth Saturday November 11th as they take on the Carolina Hurricanes. During this special night, the Avs will honor six cancer warriors; Mike Melby, Shanny Daly, Max Elliott, Terry Brooks, Devota Casias, and Rodney Mayo. Earlier this season, they were invited to watch morning skate at Ball Arena where they shared their inspiring stories. While at the arena, three of them shared their stories and what both UCHealth and the Avalanche mean to them.

Mike Melby

Melby was diagnosed with a type of cartilage cancer called chondrosarcoma. Melby had to have four ribs removed on January 24, 2024, because of a tumor located right above his heart. He has been recovering since then and was pronounced cancer-free in his most recent doctor’s appointment.

When giving advice to people affected by cancer, Melby said to look for the little things that can help be the light throughout the journey.

“It’s very challenging to question your own mortality and understanding the effect that has on people that surround you,” Melby said. “Look for the positives and enjoy every day.”

Melby said UCHealth and their workers helped provide a warm environment.

“From the get-go, everyone was going out of their way to make sure I felt comfortable and supported,” Melby said. “Same with my family. My wife and kids were obviously very scared. And the whole health team, doctors, nurses, everybody went out of their way to make sure they felt comfortable and understood there was a light at the end of the tunnel.”

Melby continued to coach youth hockey and said that was a great distraction during his bout with cancer. He said the Avs mean a lot to him and that he uses the team as an example when he coaches and in his personal life.

“You can really point to examples of perseverance in your life that you can use,” Melby said.

Shanny Daly

In October 2018, Daly was diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer. She started the first of 12 rounds of chemotherapy after Christmas 2018 and did 30 rounds of radiation in addition to a handful of surgeries. This past August she celebrated her five-year clear of being cancer free.

Her advice for cancer patients is to just put one foot in front of the other.

“Don’t try to look too far out...,” Daly said. “Keep moving and keep your head up. You have to stay positive.”

Daly credited the staff at UCHealth for the experience during her battle.

“Their staffs have been amazing,” Daly said. “We did dress up days for chemo, so we did a theme every week, and the nurses were just always so excited to see what it was that we were dressed up as. They were positive the whole time, they were just amazing.”

Daly, who started playing hockey 15 years ago as a goalie, said she loves the sport of hockey and having an organization like the Avalanche here in Colorado.

Max Elliott

Elliott was diagnosed with a type of blood cancer called Myelodysplastic syndrome. He then began three months of chemotherapy in a clinical trial and was in remission after the three months. The next step in his battle with cancer was undergoing a stem cell transplant. After spending a month in the hospital undergoing chemotherapy and radiation, he received stem cells given to him by his son. Elliott calls that day his second birthday. He’s been in remission ever since the transplant and has regained a completely normal life.

Elliott’s advice to those affected is to be positive with the therapies that the doctors have prescribed.

“There are some down days where it’s pretty hard to get up and get going,” Elliott said. “But with all those positive people, you just keep going.”

Elliott said he wouldn’t be here today without the staff’s support at UCHealth.

“To this day, if I have an issue, I can call the blood disorders clinic and I usually have a call back within 30 minutes,” Elliott said. “And if I need to be seen, I’d be seen that same day.”

When asked what role sports play in battling cancer, Elliott said they are a great outlet.

“I follow the Avalanche a lot because my grandson loves the Avalanche,” Elliott said. “And he’s gotten me to love the Avalanche.”