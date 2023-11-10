News Feed

Game Preview: COL vs. SEA

DIVING IN DEEP WATER 
Colorado Avalanche and UCHealth to Honor Cancer Warriors and their Families at Hockey Fights Cancer Night

Avalanche pull away from Devils in 3rd period

Golden Knights blank Avalanche, point streak at 12

Game Preview: COL @ VGK 11.04.2023

Marquee Matchup In Vegas
Rantanen, Avalanche get back on track with win against Blues

Avalanche shut out by Penguins in 1st loss, NHL-record road streak ends

Avalanche win again on road, set NHL record

Game Preview: COL @ NYI 10.24.2023

Road Trip On The Island
O’Connor scores again, Avalanche win 5th straight

Avalanche shut out Bedard, Blackhawks to stay undefeated

Avalanche tie NHL record with road win against Kraken

Game Preview COL @ SEA 10-17-23

Battling With the Kraken
Makar ties game late in 3rd, Avalanche top Sharks in shootout 

Game Preview COL @ SJS 10-14-23

Swimming With the Sharks
Rantanen has 4 points, Avalanche top Kings in opener

Avalanche Claim Ivan Prosvetov Off Waivers

50 Things Every Avs Fan Should Know: Chapter 3

Bjorkstrand scores late in 3rd period, Kraken defeat Avalanche

Forward’s 2nd goal breaks tie with 32 seconds left; MacKinnon has 3 points for Colorado

Recap: Kraken at Avalanche 11.9.23

By Ryan Boulding
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DENVER -- Oliver Bjorkstrand’s second goal of the game broke a tie with 32 seconds left, and the Seattle Kraken defeated the Colorado Avalanche 4-3 at Ball Arena on Thursday.

Bjorkstrand scored on a rebound at the far post after Colorado goalie Ivan Prosvetov made the initial save against Eeli Tolvanen from point-blank range.

Jaden Schwartz had a goal and an assist, and Matty Beniers scored his first of the season for the Kraken (5-6-3), who have won three of their past five games (3-1-1). Philipp Grubauer made 23 saves.

Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and two assists, and Bowen Byram and Valeri Nichushkin scored for the Avalanche (8-4-0), who had been undefeated at home (4-0-0). Prosvetov made 19 saves.

Schwartz gave Seattle a 1-0 lead at 18:39 of the first period when he took a drop pass from outside the right circle and fired a wrist shot to the far side of the net.

Bjorkstrand made it 2-0 with a snap shot from between the circles past Prosvetov’s blocker at 4:29 of the second period.

Byram cut it to 2-1 just 28 seconds later at 4:57 on a 2-on-1 with MacKinnon, sending a wrist shot over the right shoulder of Grubauer.

Beniers, the No. 2 pick of the 2021 NHL Draft, gave the Kraken a 3-1 lead on a wrist shot from the left circle that snuck under the glove of Prosvetov for a power-play goal at 11:35. Beniers was held without a goal in his first 13 games this season.

MacKinnon cut it to 3-2 at 15:40. Cale Makar sent him a pass from the blue line that he stopped atop the crease before turning and finishing it short side.

Valeri Nichushkin tied it 3-3 at 12:15 of the third period, redirecting a point shot from Devon Toews.

Colorado forward Artturi Lehkonen left the game at 11:43 of the second after a collision with Kraken defenseman Jamie Oleksiak, causing him to slide headfirst into the boards. The Avalanche said Lehkonen was alert, responsive, and had full movement but was taken to the hospital as a precaution.