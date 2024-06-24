Season Recap: Nathan MacKinnon

His 140 points were the most in a single season in franchise history and his 1.71 points-per-game was the second-highest rate in Avalanche/Nordiques history behind Peter Stastny’s 1.74 points-per-game in 1981-82.

MacKinnon, who played in his seventh NHL All-Star game in 2024, also became just the second player since 1996-97 to post at least 50 goals and 85 assists, joining Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (64 goals, 89 assists in 2022-23).