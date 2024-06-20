Season Recap: Cale Makar

For the fourth time in his career, Makar is a finalist for the James Norris Memorial Trophy, given to the NHL's top defenseman.

Makar’s 69 assists and 90 points were the most in a single season by an Avalanche defenseman, and thanks to his brilliant campaign, he now ranks first among defensemen in franchise history in career goals and assists in both the regular season and playoffs. He was also the cover athlete for NHL 24.