News Feed

Avalanche Claim Ivan Prosvetov Off Waivers

50 Things Every Avs Fan Should Know: Chapter 3

NHL National Broadcast Schedule

50 Things Every Avs Fan Should Know: Chapter 2

Avalanche Signs Matt Stienburg

2023-24 Avalanche Training Camp Schedule Announced

Steve Konowalchuk named Colorado Eagles Associate Head Coach

Avalanche Re-Signs Ben Meyers

Avalanche Signs Nikolai Kovalenko

Avalanche to Compete in 2023 Rookie Faceoff Tournament

Ross Colton Signed to Four-Year Deal

Aaron Schneekloth Named Colorado Eagles Head Coach

Avalanche Announces Weiss, Cline as Guest Coaches for 2023-24 Season

Avalanche Announces 2023 Development Camp Roster

Avalanche Re-Signs Justus Annunen

Avalanche Re-Signs Jack Johnson

Avalanche Re-Signs Andrew Cogliano

Avalanche Signs Jonathan Drouin

Rantanen has 4 points for Avalanche in win against Kings

CA-2324-web-away-Recap-16x9
By Colorado Avalanche
@Avalanche ColoradoAvalanche.com

Mikko Rantanen had two goals and two assists in the 5-2 Colorado Avalanche win against the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday.

Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and two assists, Cale Makar had a power-play goal and an assist, and Alexandar Georgiev made 34 saves for the Avalanche in the opener for both teams.

Carl Grundstrom and Quinton Byfield each had a goal, and Cam Talbot allowed four goals on 34 shots for the Kings, who lost their sixth straight home game against the Avalanche.

Rantanen tipped in a Jack Johnson shot from the left point at 4:59 of the third period to put Colorado up 4-2.

Miles Wood scored into an empty net at 16:08 for the 5-2 final.

The Avalanche took a 3-0 lead early in the second period before the Kings cut it to 3-2.

MacKinnon made it 1-0 at 7:25 of the first period, scoring on a wrist shot from the right circle off a pass from Rantanen from behind the net.

Makar made it 2-0 on the power play at 2:54 of the second period when he beat Talbot with a wrist shot through traffic from the high slot.

Rantanen scored at 3:47 to push it to 3-0 on a sharp-angle wrist shot from the left circle.

Grundstrom made it 3-1 for Los Angeles at 6:18, finishing off a pass from Phillip Danault after forcing Avalanche defenseman Jack Johnson into turning the puck over in his own zone.

Byfield made it a 3-2 deficit at 19:55 when his centering pass went in off Makar’s stick after a faceoff at center ice.