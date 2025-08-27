NHL Announces Avalanche's National Broadcast Schedule

Colorado to Appear on National Television 17 Times in 2025-26

By Colorado Avalanche @Avalanche / ColoradoAvalanche.com

The National Hockey League announced Wednesday that the Colorado Avalanche will appear on national television 17 times in the 2025-26 regular season. The team has nine games on ABC/ESPN and an additional eight on TNT. Additionally, the NHL announced that the start time of the team's road game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on January 25 has been moved to 11:30 a.m. MT.

2025-26 Colorado Avalanche National Broadcast Schedule

Date
Opponent
Time (MT)
Network
Tuesday, October 7
at Los Angeles
8:30 p.m.
ESPN
Tuesday, October 21
at Utah
8 p.m.
ESPN
Tuesday, November 4
Tampa Bay
7:30 p.m.
TNT
Tuesday, November 11
Anaheim
7:30 p.m.
TNT
Tuesday, December 9
at Nashville
7:30 p.m.
TNT
Thursday, December 11
Florida
7 p.m.
ESPN
Tuesday, December 16
at Seattle
8 p.m.
TNT
Monday, January 19
Washington
2 p.m.
TNT
Saturday, January 31
at Detroit
11 a.m.
ABC
Sunday, March 8
Minnesota
Noon
TNT
Tuesday, March 10
Edmonton
8 p.m.
TNT
Monday, March 16
Pittsburgh
7:30 p.m.
ESPN
Wednesday, March 18
Dallas
7:30 p.m.
TNT
Saturday, April 4
at Dallas
1 p.m.
ABC
Sunday, April 5
St. Louis
7:30 p.m.
ESPN
Saturday, April 11
Vegas
6 p.m.
ABC
Thursday, April 16
Seattle
8:30 p.m.
ESPN

