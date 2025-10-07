Legends and Ball Arena Partner with Colorado Avalanche to Introduce Fan-Friendly Pricing and New Vendors

Ahead of the 2025-26 Colorado Avalanche season, Legends and Ball Arena will debut with fan-friendly pricing and new vendors with an emphasis on value, variety, and local. These new vendors will bring the variety and culture of Denver’s local food scene to life for fans while they celebrate the Avalanche’s 30-year Anniversary at Ball Arena.

Fan-Friendly Concessions

$5 items include hot dogs, popcorn, candy, chips, fries, pretzels, and fountain soda. All fan-friendly items will be in Section 112, Colorado Social Grab N’ Go, and Section 319. In addition, fans will be able to purchase $10 domestic draft beer at select locations.

New Vendors

Redeemer Pizza – Sections 126 and 342

* Serving their artisan pizza with a homemade sauce and the delicious cup and char pepperoni.

* “Brought to you By Mamas & Papas Hospitality Owners & Operators of Redeemer Pizza, Dio Mio, Little Johnny B’s Woodfire Pizza & Johnny Bechamel. We aim to provide Ball Arena with artisanal-style New York 2.0 Pizza, developed in RINO at Redeemer Pizza. At the arena we use NY style specialty ingredients such as Grande Mozzarella, Ezzo Pepperoni, and organic California San Marzano tomatoes, all which are quintessential in creating a truly unique NY style Pie.”

Nola Jane – Section 303

* Serving Debris Po'boy – 8-hour Braised Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo, and Jus Gravy; Andouille Dog; Alligator Sausage; Gumbo; Jambalaya; Nola Poutine – Fries Smothered in Gumbo with Cheese; and Fried Okra.

* “Nola Jane is a locally owned New Orleans themed restaurant and bar. We're here to bring the food, the fun, and the experience of NoLa to downtown Denver, including true southern hospitality with fabulous and authentic New Orleans food and drinks.” - Mike Goldman, Co-Owner and Executive Chef

Big Belly BBQ – Sections 148 and 379

* Serving 20-hour smoked Brisket - available as a sandwich or on loaded fries, Hickory Smoked Pulled Pork – available as a sandwich or on loaded fries, Beef Burnt Ends, Hot Links, Smoked Chicken, Poblano Nachos, Raspberry Chipotle Baby Back Ribs, and Loaded Brisket Chili.

* “Three brothers, born and raised in the heart of Denver, Colorado, smoking BBQ the Mile High way. With over 15 years of mastering grandma's recipes, they finally decided to take it to the streets and opened the first BBQ trailer in 2021. The 15-year obsession has led to some of the best BBQ brisket, ribs, chicken, mac and cheese, and, of course, our famous garlic mashed potatoes that Colorado has ever seen. Starting from the bottom, the brothers understand the value of feeding a belly, whether it's big or small. They understand a full belly is a happy belly, so they specialize in big portions for small prices. The brothers take pride in the fresh seasonings that are used in every meat that is slow smoked, and every side made from scratch.” - Jarrod Andrews, Owner

Mexico City – Sections 118 and 330

* Mexico City Famous Fried Tacos – one-of-a-kind taste with white corn tortilla, melted cheese, lettuce, and tomato.

* “Mexico City Lounge is a historic landmark that serves the Denver, CO community for over 65 years. Located two blocks from Coors field in the Ballpark neighborhood, we pride ourselves on being a family-friendly restaurant, welcoming all who crave our amazing family recipes. As a renowned name in Mexican cuisine, we have earned the reputation for serving the best tacos in town! Mexico City Lounge has received numerous accolades from Food Parooze, Denver Eater, and many more. In 2015 we were voted “Taco the town” by Westword.” - Candice Pineda, Owner, Mexico City Lounge

Illegal Burger – Section 102

* Illegal Cheeseburger, Illegal Bacon Burger, Illegal Cream-Cheese Burger, Illegal Spicy Chicken Sandwich, Truffle Fries, and Roasted Jalapeno Fries.

* “Our Burgers are made with fresh, all natural, never frozen, no antibiotics or growth hormones beef. Our Burgers are made without compromise to deliver the ultimate, elevated burger experience.” – Jim Nixon, Owner, Nixon Restaurants

Jakes Baby D’s - Section 134

* A variety of mini donuts and coffee.