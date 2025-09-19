Devon Toews and NHLPA Goals & Dreams Donate 20 sets of New Hockey Equipment to United Heroes League Youth

The National Hockey League Players’ Association, Kroenke Sports Charities and Colorado Avalanche proudly announced the donation of 20 full sets of new hockey equipment from NHLPA Goals & Dreams and Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews to deserving children of military families in the Colorado area through the United Heroes League (UHL).

The donation, made up of 18 skater sets and 2 full goalie sets from NHLPA Goals & Dreams, will benefit youth ages 7-13 from six different Colorado hockey associations. Each child comes from a military family connected with the UHL, which supports children of active-duty and veteran service members in accessing sports and recreational activities.

“Being able to give back through NHLPA Goals & Dreams to kids who come from military families is something really meaningful to me,” said Devon Toews, NHLPA member and Avalanche defenseman. “Hockey has given me so much in my life, and I’m proud to help make the game more accessible and fun for these incredible kids who deserve the very best.”

“Military families face constant change and hockey can be a steady source of community, confidence, and connection,” said Marty Walsh NHLPA Executive Director. “This equipment donation is our way of helping kids of military families feel at home, no matter where they are.”

This year’s donation builds on a growing legacy of support for the UHL, with Toews continuing his commitment to give back to the community. The donation was revealed during a surprise event at Ball Arena, where Toews personally met the kids and their families and led them in a special on-ice clinic along with teammate Brock Nelson. Each child also received a new stick from Bauer and had the unique experience of being assigned a personalized locker stall in the NHL Visiting dressing room, creating an unforgettable day for these young players.

“We’re so excited to partner with Devon Toews, the NHLPA, Kroenke Sports Charities and the Avalanche,” said Shane Hudella, President & Founder of United Heroes League. “Military kids often face uncertain times and deal with a lot of challenges that can become barriers to the sport. This gift and experience today go so far in expressing gratitude for their sacrifice and truly allows them to play the game they love. We are so thankful for all involved in making today possible.”

“We are humbled by the work of NHLPA Goals & Dreams and UHL.” said Deb Dowling, Vice President of Community Relations for Kroenke Sports & Entertainment. “We are honored to work with these organizations to improve lives through the power of sports.”

This ongoing partnership in Colorado reflects not just a donation from Toews and NHLPA Goals & Dreams but a mission: to honor military families by creating opportunities, building community, and inspiring the next generation of hockey players. This marks the second year in a row that Toews has worked with NHLPA Goals & Dreams to make an equipment donation in Colorado to the UHL.

About NHLPA Goals & Dreams:

In 1999, the National Hockey League Players’ Association launched NHLPA Goals & Dreams as a way for the players to give back to the game they love. The Players’ charitable program’s primary focus is on supporting grassroots hockey programs by providing complete sets of new equipment to deserving youth. For 25 years, NHLPA members have donated more than $27 million to grassroots hockey programs in 45 countries around the world. For more information, please visit www.nhlpagoalsanddreams.com

About United Heroes League:

The United Heroes League (UHL) is a 501c3 nonprofit that keeps military kids healthy and active by providing equipment, camps, grants and special experiences. Based out of Hastings, Minn., UHL has provided over $30 million worth free gear, cash grants summer activities as well as game tickets to qualified military families across the United States and Canada. Eligible families must either be currently serving in the U.S or Canadian Armed Forces (all military branches apply), be an honorably discharged Veteran who has deployed to a combat zone or a service member with an honorable 20-year retirement. For more information, please visit unitedheroesleague.org

About Kroenke Sports Charities:

Kroenke Sports Charities is committed to improving lives through the spirit and power of sports. We strive to serve our community through education, health and fitness initiatives, athletic programs, and direct aid, with the particular purpose of helping families, children, veterans, and the disabled. Kroenke Sports Charities provides relevant programs and support, directly and with other nonprofit organizations, to ultimately assist, encourage, and enrich the lives of those in need. For more information, click here.