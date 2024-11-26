Avs Drop Final Game of Road Trip 8-2 to Lightning

The Lightning took a 3-1 lead at 10:03 of the first after Nikita Kucherov scored with a right-circle one-timer.
Luke Glendening gave Tampa Bay a 4-1 lead with a short-handed goal at 13:15 of the first with a shot from the left circle.
Tampa Bay took a 5-1 lead at 19:46 of the opening period after Anthony Cirelli scored a turn-around shot from the slot.
Brayden Point gave the Lightning a 6-1 lead at 9:38 of the middle frame on the power play with a wrist shot from the bottom of the left circle.
Ivan scored his second of the game at 1:08 of the third period when his wrist shot from the high slot hit the post and then deflected off of Point and into the net.