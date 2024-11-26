Avs Drop Final Game of Road Trip 8-2 to Lightning

How It Happened

The Lightning opened the scoring at 5:41 of the first period with a right-circle wrist shot from Nick Perbix.

Tampa doubled its lead at 7:46 when Jake Guentzel scored a power-play goal from the left circle.

The Avalanche got one back at 8:56 of the opening frame when Ivan Ivan scored from at the doorstep, finishing the rebound created by Valeri Nichushkin's drive to the net.