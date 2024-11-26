Avs Drop Final Game of Road Trip 8-2 to Lightning

Ivan Records First-Career Multi-Goal Game

CA-2425-Away-Recap-16x9
By Coby Maeir @CobyMaeir / ColoradoAvalanche.com

Almost Perfect Road Trip Ends With a Loss in Tampa

The Avalanche lost 8-2 to the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena on Monday. Ivan Ivan scored both goals for Colorado, posting his fourth and fifth goals of the season. Colorado finished 3-1-0 on this road trip and is now 12-10-0.

How It Happened

The Lightning opened the scoring at 5:41 of the first period with a right-circle wrist shot from Nick Perbix.

Tampa doubled its lead at 7:46 when Jake Guentzel scored a power-play goal from the left circle.

The Avalanche got one back at 8:56 of the opening frame when Ivan Ivan scored from at the doorstep, finishing the rebound created by Valeri Nichushkin's drive to the net.

The Lightning took a 3-1 lead at 10:03 of the first after Nikita Kucherov scored with a right-circle one-timer.

Luke Glendening gave Tampa Bay a 4-1 lead with a short-handed goal at 13:15 of the first with a shot from the left circle.

Tampa Bay took a 5-1 lead at 19:46 of the opening period after Anthony Cirelli scored a turn-around shot from the slot.

Brayden Point gave the Lightning a 6-1 lead at 9:38 of the middle frame on the power play with a wrist shot from the bottom of the left circle.

Ivan scored his second of the game at 1:08 of the third period when his wrist shot from the high slot hit the post and then deflected off of Point and into the net.

Guentzel scored his second of the night at 3:09 of the third period with a left-circle wrist shot.

Michael Eyssimont made it 8-2 at 4:44 of the final frame of regulation with a wrist shot from the slot.

Next Up

The Avalanche will face the Vegas Golden Knights at Ball Arena on Wednesday at 8 p.m. MT on Altitude, TNT, Altitude+, and Max.

News Feed

Rantanen Named NHL's Second Star of the Week

Taking on Tampa Bay

Avalanche Use Four-Goal Second Period to Beat Panthers 7-4

A Battle with the Defending Champs

Introducing: Bernie’s Buddies

Avs Beat Capitals 2-1 to Win Second-Straight Road Game

Seeking Revenge Against the Capitals

Once An Av, Always An Av

Avalanche Celebrate Native American Heritage Month

Avs Beat Flyers 3-2 to Kick Off Four-Game Road Trip

A Faceoff with the Flyers

Avalanche Fall 5-2 to Capitals

Avalanche Nearing Full Strength

Friday Night Lights Against the Caps

Mikko Rantanen Posts Natural Hat Trick to Help Avalanche Beat Kings 4-2

A Fight with Royal Foes

Samuel Girard Scores Overtime Winner to Lift Colorado Over Nashville 3-2 

MacKinnon Named NHL's Second Star of the Week