Avalanche Fall 5-4 to Stars in Shootout

Defeat at Home
The Avalanche lost 5-4 in a shootout to the Dallas Stars on Saturday at Ball Arena. Avs defenseman Brent Burns became the 23rd player and eighth defenseman in NHL history to play 1,500 games and Gavin Brindley scored his first NHL goal. Additionally, Nathan MacKinnon and Martin Necas each added tallies and a pair of assists while Artturi Lehkonen netted his second goal of the season.
"I really liked the way we played tonight," Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar said. "The things we talked about after game two (against Utah), we were so much better at. [It was] our most dangerous offensive game by a mile."