Avalanche Fall 5-4 to Stars in Shootout

Brindley gave the Avs a 2-1 lead at 10:07 of the middle frame with a shot from the doorstep set up by Victor Olofsson's centering feed.

"I saw [Olofsson] again on the left side," Brindley said when describing his goal. "Saw him get a step on him (a Dallas defender), and I thought he would kind of make a play to the net, and he made a heck of a play. Slipped it under a stick and the other D went to him, and I was open in front. So, kudos to him."

Brindley said he was excited to score his first goal in such a big game.

"You could just tell the intensity out there," Brindley said. "It was like a playoff game there in the third. I thought we did a great job, and I thought we played a really good game.”