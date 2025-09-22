Brindley and Nielsen Each Score Twice, Help Avalanche Defeat Mammoth 5-1 in Preseason Opener

Starting the Preseason Strong

Gavin Brindley and Tristen Nielsen each put for two-goal efforts to help the Colorado Avalanche defeat the Utah Mammoth 5-1 in preseason action on Sunday at Magness Arena. Additionally, Valeri Nichushkin posted three assists while Cale Makar registered two helpers.

"I loved our game," Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar said. "I thought maybe a little selective on our shooting in the first period, but a lot of really good work, up ice especially. I loved our forecheck, secondary forecheck, guys getting back above pucks, making it hard on them trying to get out of their zone and get through the neutral zone."

How It Happened

At 1:51 of the first period, Keaton Middleton fought Utah's Curtis Douglas.