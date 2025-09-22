Brindley and Nielsen Each Score Twice, Help Avalanche Defeat Mammoth 5-1 in Preseason Opener

Makar, Nichushkin Each Post Multi-Assist Games

CA-2526-recap-away-16x9
By Coby Maeir / ColoradoAvalanche.com

Starting the Preseason Strong

Gavin Brindley and Tristen Nielsen each put for two-goal efforts to help the Colorado Avalanche defeat the Utah Mammoth 5-1 in preseason action on Sunday at Magness Arena. Additionally, Valeri Nichushkin posted three assists while Cale Makar registered two helpers.

"I loved our game," Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar said. "I thought maybe a little selective on our shooting in the first period, but a lot of really good work, up ice especially. I loved our forecheck, secondary forecheck, guys getting back above pucks, making it hard on them trying to get out of their zone and get through the neutral zone."

How It Happened

At 1:51 of the first period, Keaton Middleton fought Utah's Curtis Douglas.

Utah opened the scoring with a power-play goal by Michael Carcone at 11:00 of the first period.

At 4:13 of the second period, Brindley tied the game with a power-play goal at via a left-circle shot, finishing a rebound created by Cale Makar's chance.

Brindley gave the Avs a 2-1 lead with his second goal of the game with a wrist shot from the point through traffic at 5:07 of the middle frame.

Danil Gushchin doubled Colorado's lead with a net-front redirection set up by Makar's feed at 5:57 of the second period.

At 18:03 of the second period, Tristen Nielsen gave the Avs a 4-1 lead with a backhand shot from the bluepaint off the rush set up by Gabriel Landeskog's feed.

Landeskog fought Utah's Sam Lipkin at 6:45 of the third period after Lipkin was penalized for elbowing Makar at 2:18 of the final regulation frame.

At 14:25 of the third period, Nielsen scored his second of the game to give the Avs a 5-1 lead with a right-circle wrist shot.

Next Up

The Avalanche continue preseason play when they host the Dallas Stars on Saturday at Ball Arena at 5 p.m. MT.

