Avalanche Defeats Blackhawks 4-1, Clinches Playoff Spot Behind Three-Point Nights from Necas and MacKinnon

Playoff Ticket Punched

Martin Necas posted a goal and two assists while Nathan MacKinnon added three helpers to help the Avalanche defeat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-1 and clinch a playoff spot for the ninth-consecutive season at United Center on Friday. Brock Nelson, Nazem Kadri and Valeri Nichushkin all added a tally for Colorado while Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 19 of the 20 shots he faced in net.

With the win, the Avalanche improved to 45-13-10 and became the first team in the NHL to reach 100 points this season.