Facing the Flyers

By Alex Weisenmiller 
ColoradoAvalanche.com

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS (14-10-2) AT COLORADO AVALANCHE (16-8-2) 

7:00 PM MDT | BALL ARENA | WATCH: ALTITUDE TV | LISTEN: 92.5 FM  

The Colorado Avalanche begin their season series with the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night. The Flyers will be playing their third road game of the month of December out of nine, the most road games they play in any month this season. The Avalanche continue their season-high nine home games this month.

Latest Results:

December 7, 2023 WPG: 4 COL: 2 

December 7, 2023 PHI: 4 ARI: 1

JOUSTING WITH THE JETS  

Colorado suffered a 4-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night at Ball Arena. The Jets snapped the Avalanche’s season-high, home-winning streak of five games. It’s the first time the Avalanche have lost to the Jets in regulation at home since December 31, 2019.  

The Jets kicked off the scoring with goals from Adam Lowry and Kyle Connor. It was Connor’s first of two tallies on the night. Later on, Nathan MacKinnon lit the lamp for the tenth time this season in the middle frame to bring the Avs within one. MacKinnon is now tied with Valeri Nichushkin for the second most goals on the Avalanche this season. Josh Morrissey restored the two-goal lead for the Jets netting his fifth of the season. Joel Kiviranta found the back of the net with under a minute to go in the second period to once again bring Colorado within one. Connor scored his second goal of the game on an empty-net to seal the victory for the Jets.

AVS ACCOMPLISHMENTS

Nathan MacKinnon (1g/1a) recorded his 223rd multipoint game, passing Peter Forsberg (222) for sole possession of fourth place on the franchise’s all-time list. Only Joe Sakic (473), Peter Statsny (313) and Michel Goulet (256) have more.

MacKinnon now has a 10-game point streak, the longest by an Avalanche player this season and a 12-game home point streak to start the season. This is the seventh time the centerman has posted a 10-game point streak in his career.

Sam Malinski registered his first NHL point with an assist on MacKinnon’s goal. 

Jack Johnson played in his 1,133rd career game and moved past Ron Hainsey for 10th most among U.S.-born defenseman in NHL history.

HISTORY   

The Avalanche own a 37-41-14-6 all-time record against the Flyers, with a 22-13-12-1 mark at home. This will be the 95th contest between the two franchises. Since the 2017-18 season, the Avalanche are 7-3-0 in their past 10 games against the Flyers.

CARVING THE COYOTES

The Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Arizona Coyotes 4-1 Thursday night on the road. The Flyers are on a three-game winning streak with wins over the Penguins (twice) and one over the Coyotes. The Flyers jumped out to 2-0 lead with goals coming just 3:08 apart from Travis Konecny and Joel Farabee. Lawson Crouse got the Coyotes on the board, with his 11th tally of the campaign. Konecny found the back of the net for his second of the game, and 14th of the season in the middle frame. Cam York secured the victory for the Flyers lighting the lamp in the final frame.

STATS TO KNOW

Devon Toews paced Colorado with two points (1g/1a) in two games played against the Flyers during the 2022-23 season.

Cale Makar led both teams in TOI with 27:26 averaged over the two games last season.

SOARING FLYERS

Travis Konecny paces the Flyers in goals (14) and points (21). 

NUMBERS GAME 

14

Miles Wood has recorded 14 points (8g/6a) in his career against the Flyers. The 14 points represent the most points Wood has tallied against any franchise.

23 

Nathan MacKinnon has registered 23 points (7g/16a) during his 12-home game point streak.

QUOTE(S) THAT LEFT A MARK 

“He shows everybody what it should be like every single day, every single game and practice. It makes you want to help out. I wasn’t one of the guys that helped tonight, it just wasn’t one of my nights. Sometimes the puck just doesn’t bounce your way. It’s unfortunate to watch a guy like that do what he can and you don’t give him much help.    

- Colorado Defenseman Cale Makar on teammate Nathan MacKinnon’s recent play

