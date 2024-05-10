Avalanche Look To Win Game Two In Dallas After Game One Thriller

Game Two Info
When: Thursday, May 9 at 7:30 p.m. MT
Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas, USA
TV: TNT, MAX, truTV, SN, SN360, and TVAS
Radio: Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM
It'll be nearly impossible for Game Two of the Avalanche-Stars series to top Game One.
After trailing 3-0 heading into the first intermission, the Avalanche stormed back in with two goals in the second period and the equalizer in the third before Miles Wood scored the game-winner at 11:03 of overtime to give the Avalanche a 1-0 series lead.
Wood's goal was his third of the postseason and his first-career overtime goal in the regular season or playoffs. It capped off an incredible comeback that a Valeri Nichushkin power-play goal started from the left doorstep at 5:31. Nichushkin, who leads the league with eight playoff goals, has now scored in the first six games of the playoffs, which is a franchise record and tied for the second-longest streak in NHL history.
Another Avalanche record was set during the game, as Cale Makar's power-play goal from the point at 9:08 made him the franchise leader among defensemen in goals, assists, and points in the regular season and playoffs.
On the day he was named a Hart Memorial Trophy finalist, Nathan MacKinnon tied the game off a rebound from the right doorstep at 39 seconds of the third period. It was his third goal of the playoffs and 47th career playoff goal, which ranks third all-time among Avalanche.
Colorado Avalanche
Dallas Stars
Record
5-1
4-4
Goals/Game
5.33
2.38
Goals Against/Game
3.00
2.50
Shots On Goal/Game
35.2
27.8
Shots On Goal Against/Game
27.0
26.9
Power Play %
44.4%
27.8%
Penalty Kill %
76.5%
64.3%
Faceoff %
43.7%
52.6%
© (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Valeri Nichushkin-Nathan MacKinnon-Mikko Rantanen
Artturi Lehkonen-Casey Mittelstadt-Zach Parise
Miles Wood-Ross Colton-Chris Wagner
Brandon Duhaime-Yakov Trenin-Andrew Cogliano
Devon Toews-Cale Makar
Samuel Girard-Josh Manson
Jack Johnson-Sean Walker
Alexandar Georgiev
Justus Annunen
Jason Robertson-Roope Hintz-Wyatt Johnston
Jamie Benn-Matt Duchene-Logan Stankoven
Mason Marchment-Tyler Seguin-Joe Pavelski
Evgenii Dadonov-Sam Steel-Craig Smith
Thomas Harley-Miro Heiskanen
Esa Lindell-Chris Tanev
Ryan Suter-Nils Lundkvist
Jake Oettinger
Scott Wedgewood