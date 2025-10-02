Erik Johnson’s Best Moments

1,000th Game Ceremony vs. The Avs

As the schedule for the 2024-25 season played out, the Avalanche were able to be in person to celebrate Johnson, then a member of the Philadelphia Flyers, reaching the 1,000-game milestone. During the ceremony celebrating this milestone, Gabriel Landeskog gifted Johnson a framed graphic and a trip to Napa, California.

“It’s good for EJ,” Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar said after that game. “He gets to see some of his old buddies. It’s good for our guys to see EJ. It’s a big, huge milestone. It’s not easy to get there, for sure, and especially when EJ went through some injuries and some down times. It took him a little longer than probably what he would have liked. But [to] hit that milestone with some of his old buddies in the building, and his old team in the building where he spent most of his career, I think [that’s] pretty special.”