Erik Johnson Announces Retirement

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Erik Johnson announced today that he has retired from the game of hockey after 17 seasons.

The first overall selection in the 2006 NHL Draft, Johnson played 1,023 regular-season games with the St. Louis Blues, Colorado Avalanche, Buffalo Sabres and Philadelphia Flyers. Over the course of his career, he recorded 95 goals and 253 assists for a total of 348 points. Johnson also dressed in 57 career playoff games (5g/8a), including all 20 contests in 2022 to help Colorado win the Stanley Cup.

“After 18 incredible years in the NHL, I am retiring with a heart full of gratitude,” said Johnson. “To the St. Louis Blues, Buffalo Sabres, Philadelphia Flyers and most of all the Colorado Avalanche: thank you for the opportunities and memories, especially the 2022 Stanley Cup. To my teammates, coaches, and staff: your support, camaraderie, and dedication shaped my career. To the fans: your passion made every moment unforgettable. To my family and friends: your unconditional love and support carried me through. Hockey has been my life, and I’m grateful for every second. I’m excited for what’s next and will always cherish this journey.”

Johnson, 37, spent 14 of his 17 seasons with the Avalanche from 2010-11 to 2022-23 and again in 2024-25. Only Adam Foote (17) played more seasons among Avalanche/Nordiques defensemen and only Foote and Joe Sakic (20) among all Colorado/Quebec skaters.

Johnson appeared in 731 games with Colorado—trailing only Foote (967) among franchise blueliners—and totaled 248 points (69g/179a). He finished his career ranked fourth all-time among Colorado/Quebec defenders in goals and sixth in points. “EJ” owns the franchise record for career blocked shots (1,373) and ranks third overall and first among defensemen in hits (1,288).

A native of Bloomington, Minnesota, Johnson retires with the 25th-most games played by an American-born defenseman in NHL history. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound rearguard played his 1,000th NHL contest as a member of the Flyers on Nov. 16, 2024 against Buffalo, with a pre-game ceremony held two days later against the Avalanche on Nov. 18, 2024 at Wells Fargo Center.

Johnson and Bryan Berard are the only U.S.-born defensemen to be taken first overall in the NHL Draft. Erik was also the only blueliner in a span of 17 drafts (1997-2013) to be the top pick. Overall, Johnson was just the sixth No. 1 overall defenseman to dress in over 1,000 games.

Johnson made his NHL debut with the Blues in 2007-08 and spent his first two-plus seasons with St. Louis before being acquired by Colorado on Feb. 18, 2011. He set a career high with 30 assists and tied his personal best with 39 points in 2013-14 and followed that up with a career-best 12 goals in 2014-15 en route to being selected to his first NHL All-Star Game (injured, did not participate).

The right-shot defender signed a seven-year contract extension with Colorado prior to the 2015-16 campaign. Johnson became a free agent at the conclusion of that deal in 2022-23, signed a one-year contract with Buffalo on July 1, 2023 and was traded to the Flyers on March 8, 2024. Johnson returned to the Avalanche via trade from Philadelphia on March 7, 2025 and closed out his career with the Burgundy and Blue. He played his final game on April 21, 2025 in Dallas during the first-round playoff series.

A product of the United States National Team Development Program, Johnson captured a silver medal with Team USA at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver. He also helped the United States win bronze at both the 2013 IIHF World Championship and 2007 IIHF World Junior Championship. His international experience also included participating in the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.

Following his draft selection, Johnson played one season at the University of Minnesota, where he was named to the 2006-07 WCHA All-Rookie Team.