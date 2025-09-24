Devon Toews, Brock Nelson Provide Unforgettable Experience for Kids of Military Families

On Thursday, 20 kids ages 7-13 of military families thought they had the chance of a lifetime to skate on the Ball Arena ice with Devon Toews and Brock Nelson, but that was just the beginning of their incredible experience.

After a one-hour clinic on the Ball Arena ice, the kids were taken to the visiting locker room where they were greeted with their own lockers and nameplates filled with brand new equipment and a hockey bag. After they received their equipment, Toews signed each of their nameplates

The NHLPA Goals & Dreams provided this equipment to deserving children of military families in the Colorado area through the United Heroes League (UHL), which supports children of active-duty and veteran service members in accessing sports and recreational activities.

During the on-ice clinic, the kids participated in passing and skating drills in addition to scrimmages. Toews participated all the drills, included a shooting drill where he was the passer along with a game of freeze tag, which Toews said was exhausting because the group he joined could really skate.

Toews said that it’s important for him to participate in this event, one that he called his favorite of the year, because he’s had family members in the Canadian military and members of his wife’s family have been in the United States military.

“Just appreciate what they do,” Toews said. “They put their lives on the line for us and for this country to keep everybody safe. And they live hard lives, too. A lot of them are gone from their families and we get to give their kids here an opportunity to be on the ice and have some fun and then get some new gear, too and kind of get their kind of Christmas moment here in September, which is really, really cool.”

Nelson echoed Toews’ sentiments and said that it was fun for him to share this experience with the kids of military families.

“I think just to give back to those who are less fortunate,” Nelson said. “Especially when you can take advantage of an opportunity like this. It’s the Military families, those that serve our country, keep us free, keep us safe.”

Nelson said he was fortunate to bring two of his kids to the event and explain what it was about. He also said why it’s important for him to be at the event.

“And I think just [to] give back to them (kids of military families). They’re going through a lot harder times than us and have family members that are overseas or locally stationed and gone for a long time. So to bring a smile to their face and maybe take some pain away is great.”

Toews said his family was at the event last year and wanted to come on the ice this year.

“I just love them being a part of it,” Toews said about his kids. “And seeing that we can spread good to other people.”

The Avs defenseman said hockey has gotten more and more expensive over the years and that it’s awesome to be able to lessen the burden on families for a few years.

“I know how expensive it is,” Toews said. “How difficult it is to get these kids into it because of the price tag that comes with it. So if we’re able to get them a set of gear that can last them a couple years and give them the opportunity to go out there and have some fun, that’s what we want to do.”

Both Toews and Nelson embrace the opportunity to give back to their community, showing the impact they can have away from the ice.