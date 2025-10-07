Contract Extension in Hand, Parker Kelly Looking to Continue Growth in Second Season with Avalanche

Forward Signed Four-Year Extension on July 1st

CA-2526-kelly-16x9
By Coby Maeir / ColoradoAvalanche.com

In 2024-25, his first year with the Avs, Parker Kelly posted career-highs in points (19), assists (11) and a joint career-best in goals (8). On the heels of his debut campaign in burgundy and blue, Kelly inked a four-year extension through the 2029-30 season on July 1st. Prior to signing the extension, Kelly would’ve entered this season as a pending unrestricted free agent ahead of the 2026 offseason.

“To not have that looming over your head is hopefully going to free me up and allow me to play my game,” Kelly said. “But it’s definitely a little bit of a relief and a lot of excitement, too.”

Kelly’s career-best offensive season could be attributed to the growth he said he experienced last season. He said he enjoyed having the responsibility of shutting down the opponent’s top line on a nightly basis and is looking forward to continuing that growth in 2025-26.

“I think the coaching staff did a great job with me,” Kelly said. “And I think getting to play with [Logan O’Connor] and [Jack Drury], I think they were great for me. They made my job easier. They made me look better.”

During the 2024-25 season, Kelly spent time at both center and on the wing. He said he’s comfortable playing wherever Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar needs him, but noted the differences of the two positions.

“I think [playing] on the wing allows me to use my speed a little bit more and I’m probably a little more offensive minded on the wing,” Kelly said. “Just playing center, you’re kind of behind the play a little bit and being [the] F3 instead of getting in on the forecheck [as the] F1.”

When Kelly refers to F1 and F3, he’s talking about how the forwards forecheck. The F1 will be the first player into the offensive zone who attacks the puck carrier. The next forward to enter the zone will be the F2, who will go to the direction that F1 forced the puck carrier or look to receive a pass from F1. Lastly, F3 will be higher up in the zone, or behind the play as Kelly described it, if the opponents have the puck while being an offensive option if the forechecking team has the puck.

With all of the roster turnover the Avs underwent last season, Kelly said there’s definitely a change in the feeling heading into this season compared to the one entering 2024-25.

“Everyone’s pretty much healthy right now too,” Kelly said. “So I think, other than OC, hopefully our lineup if everyone stays healthy will be right through the whole season and lead into playoffs and all that good stuff.”

