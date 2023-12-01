Cale Makar Named NHL's Second Star of the Month

Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov, Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar and Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” for the month of November.

FIRST STAR – NIKITA KUCHEROV, RW, TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING

Kucherov produced 2.00 points per game, leading the NHL with 9-19—28 in 14 contests (as well as 3-10—13 on the power play and 73 shots on goal) to guide the Lightning (10-9-5, 25 points) to a 6-7-2 November. He found the scoresheet in 12 of his 14 appearances, including assists/points in each of his last eight outings to close the month (4-12—16). Kucherov produced six multi-point efforts, highlighted by 1-4—5 (Nov. 4 at OTT) and 2-2—4 (Nov. 6 at TOR) in consecutive games. He then matched a franchise record with 2-4—6 (Nov. 24 at CAR), marking the first six-point performance by any NHL player since Dec. 7, 2022 (Tage Thompson: 5-1—6 w/ BUF). Kucherov’s 28 points were the fourth-most in a calendar month in Tampa Bay history, a number he has surpassed two times: in April 2022 (14-17—31 in 16 GP) and December 2018 (9-21—30 in 14 GP). The 30-year-old Kucherov, who won the Hart Memorial Trophy, Ted Lindsay Award and Art Ross Trophy in 2018-19, currently tops the NHL with 15-24—39 overall and 6-13—19 on the power play through 23 total contests this season. He also ranks among the 2023-24 leaders in shots on goal (1st; 111), power-play assists (2nd; 13), goals (t-2nd; 15), assists (3rd; 24) and power-play goals (t-5th; 6).

SECOND STAR – CALE MAKAR, D, COLORADO AVALANCHE

Makar paced the NHL with 21 assists and ranked second with both 25 points and a +13 rating across 14 games (4-21—25) to power the Avalanche (15-6-1, 31 points) to a 9-4-1 November. Only four defensemen in League history have collected more helpers in a single calendar month, a list topped by Roman Josi (24 in March 2022 w/ NSH). Makar’s 25 points also set a franchise record for a blueliner in any calendar month, surpassing the previous high of 21 shared by him (March 2023: 4-17—21 in 13 GP) and Steve Duchesne (November 1992: 4-17—21 in 15 GP). Makar notched points in 12 of his 14 November outings, highlighted by five consecutive multi-point performances (Nov. 13-22: 2-11—13) – a run that included three straight three-assist games (Nov. 15-20: 0-9—9). He also became the fastest defenseman in NHL history to accumulate 200 career helpers, doing so in his 254th game (Nov. 18 at DAL). The 25-year-old Makar, who won the Calder Memorial Trophy in 2019-20 and added both the James Norris Memorial Trophy and Conn Smythe Trophy in 2021-22, leads defensemen and sits third in the entire League with 7-27—34 through 22 total contests this season. He also tops the NHL in assists (27) and shares the League lead in plus/minus (+18).

THIRD STAR – QUINN HUGHES, D, VANCOUVER CANUCKS

Hughes, whose younger brother Jack was named “First Star” of October, ranked fourth in the NHL in both assists (17) and overall scoring (5-17—22) in 15 November games to propel the Canucks (15-8-1, 31 points) to a 9-6-0 month. He set a franchise record for points in a calendar month by a defenseman, eclipsing the previous high of 21 established by Dennis Kearns in March 1977 (1-20—21 in 14 GP). Hughes – who also led the League with 11 power-play assists in November – did so by finding the scoresheet in 12 of his 15 contests, highlighted by a career-best 11-game point streak from Nov. 6-25 (4-13—17) – tied for the longest by a blueliner in Vancouver history. He matched another team record for a defenseman with 1-4—5 on Nov. 2 at SJS, one of four multi-point performances he produced throughout the month. The 24-year-old Hughes places second among blueliners and fifth in the entire League with 8-25—33 through 24 total outings this season. He also sits among the 2023-24 leaders in power-play assists (1st; 14), plus/minus (t-1st; +18), assists (2nd; 25) and power-play points (t-4th; 15).