Colorado Avalanche Team Up with Local Artist to Celebrate Black Excellence

The Colorado Avalanche have partnered with Marcus Murray, a multidisciplinary artist and educator based in Denver, to design a jersey that displays Black Excellence, specifically in hockey.

Deeply influenced by his passion for comic books and film, his work is characterized by bold, graphic lines, and vibrant colors that bring narratives to life. Through a dynamic and expressive visual language, Marcus explores storytelling across various mediums, including paintings, murals, digital illustrations, and stickers. In addition to his artistic practice, he is dedicated to education, using his expertise to inspire, and guide emerging creatives.

“This jersey is an illustrated sketch book page brought to life with sports vinyl,” Murray said. “It brings together my favorite storytelling medium, music, with illustration.”

Murray added that this jersey takes inspiration from the Notorious B.I.G., Bob Marley, and Jean-Michel Basquiat.

“Notorious B.I.G was my entry into hip-hop when I was young,” Murray said. “I love the storytelling of hip-hop and B.I.G was one of the first artists of that genre that I listened to.”

Murray said that Marley reflects his Jamaican heritage.

“The ideologies of Bob Marley were some of the defining values in my household,” Murray said. “Peace, unity, [and] social justice.”

The crown on the jersey is an ode to Basquiat, who Murray said is one of his favorite artists.

“It was a recurring motif in his work that had many meanings,” Murray said. “For me it's representative of Black excellence.”

The jersey can be seen on the concourse at the Avalanche home game on February 28!