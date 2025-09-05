Avalanche Celebrates Local First Responders in Annual Battle of the Badges Game 

Denver Fire Department and Denver Police Department Faced Off at Ball Arena

CA-2525-BoB-16x9
By Coby Maeir / ColoradoAvalanche.com

On Thursday, members of both the Denver Fire Department and Denver Police Department took to the Ball Arena ice for their annual matchup, known as the Battle of the Badges. This game celebrates the efforts of two of the departments that serve as Denver’s First Responders.

This is the 12th year that the Avalanche has hosted the Battle of the Badges. In addition to members of each department competing on the ice, guests were invited to this private event to cheer on the teams. Prior to the game, the Avs’ team dog, Maxy, performed the ceremonial puck drop. During the contest, the players were joined by Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews on the bench.

With a 7-4 win, the Police secured the trophy for the fourth year in a row. After the game, the Avalanche donated $7,500 to both the Denver Fire Foundation and the Denver Police Foundation.

Battle of the Badges 2025

