Avalanche Hosts First Annual Youth Hockey Development Camp

This past weekend, the Avalanche gave 46 youth hockey players ages 9-12 the chance of a lifetime.

At the team’s first annual youth hockey development camp, attendees took part in on-ice drills and film sessions with pro hockey players and coaches. Helping the kids on the ice were Avs players Ross Colton, Sam Malinski and Keaton Middleton along with Avalanche Skills Coach Mark Popovic and Colorado Eagles Goalie Coach Matt Zaba.

Malinski said he had a great time on the ice teaching the kids and that this camp brought back memories from when he was younger.

“Every camp that I did as a kid was basically structured the same way as that,” Malinski said. “Working on little skating stuff and how to shoot a puck and all the simple basics that I still use today. A little blast from the past.”

When they weren’t on the ice, the kids were watching film with Avalanche Assistant Coach Nolan Pratt, who broke down the same type of clips he will show the Avs players at training camp. Additionally, the campers participated in off-ice workouts led by Matt Gilbert, Director of Off-Ice Performance, Drill House Sports Center and Isaiah Mosher, Assistant Strength Coach, Drill House Sports Center.

Avalanche Youth Hockey Program Coordinators Jackson Woodcock and Jason Baskind said they were eager to help bring to life an exciting new program in Colorado that focuses on skill development. Woodcock said this program came to be with the idea of creating a one-of-a-kind camp experience under the guidance of expert instructors alongside Colorado Avalanche personnel.

“We wanted to give these kids a really cool experience,” Woodcock said. “To not only get better but to also meet some new friends and get that higher level coaching experience they’re getting here.”

Baskind said this is a great starting point and that a goal is to expand these camps.

“Building on this year's success, our goal is to elevate and grow both the participation and experience,” Baskind said. “We will continue to strive in creating lasting memories, something that these players will remember for the rest of their hockey careers”

Taylor Patrick, Event Manager, Youth Hockey Development, described this camp as another chapter in helping youth hockey players in Colorado.

“We’ve always been proud of the work we do introducing kids to hockey,” Patrick said. “But this camp is about the next step—developing players who are already in the game. It’s exciting to be able to use the resources we have, from our coaches to our players, to really help these kids grow.”

With the platform the Avalanche have, Woodcock said the goal of the Youth Hockey Department is to give back to the hockey community.

“We’re lucky enough to have access to players and coaches on the team,” Woodcock said. “So to be able to provide this for youth players, I think it’ll create memorable experiences that they’re going to remember for the rest of their lives.”