Avalanche to Host the United by Hockey Mobile Museum

The Colorado Avalanche will host the National Hockey League’s United by Hockey Mobile History Museum at Ball Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 14 and Wednesday, Nov. 15 from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. The experience is free and open to the public and located outside on the west side of Ball Arena off of Ninth St.

The United by Hockey Mobile History Museum is an exhibit that celebrates trailblazers, changemakers and business leaders spanning multiple underrepresented and multicultural demographics in hockey. The traveling museum is an 840 square-foot trailer of history that features interactive games, videos and artifacts to highlight accomplishments and raise awareness and education of diverse individuals within the game of hockey.

2023-24 is the third consecutive season the initiative will visit Denver.

New components include a Virtual Reality (VR) experience and an Adaptive Hockey display that explore the disciplines of Blind hockey, Deaf/Hard of hearing hockey, Sled hockey, Special hockey and Standing/Amputee hockey.

Media interviews with Kwame Mason (Co-Curator) and Malik Jones (Paralympic Gold Medalist featured in the VR branch) are available upon request.

Denver marks the seventh market the United by Hockey Tour will visit in 2023-24. The museum is scheduled to visit 28 venues during the regular season.