Seattle Kraken Colorado Avalanche game recap November 9

Game Preview: COL vs. SEA

DIVING IN DEEP WATER 
Colorado Avalanche and UCHealth to Honor Cancer Warriors and their Families at Hockey Fights Cancer Night

Avalanche pull away from Devils in 3rd period

Golden Knights blank Avalanche, point streak at 12

Game Preview: COL @ VGK 11.04.2023

Marquee Matchup In Vegas
Rantanen, Avalanche get back on track with win against Blues

Avalanche shut out by Penguins in 1st loss, NHL-record road streak ends

Avalanche win again on road, set NHL record

Game Preview: COL @ NYI 10.24.2023

Road Trip On The Island
O’Connor scores again, Avalanche win 5th straight

Avalanche shut out Bedard, Blackhawks to stay undefeated

Avalanche tie NHL record with road win against Kraken

Game Preview COL @ SEA 10-17-23

Battling With the Kraken
Makar ties game late in 3rd, Avalanche top Sharks in shootout 

Game Preview COL @ SJS 10-14-23

Swimming With the Sharks
Rantanen has 4 points, Avalanche top Kings in opener

Avalanche Claim Ivan Prosvetov Off Waivers

Avalanche to Host the United by Hockey Mobile Museum

The Colorado Avalanche will host the National Hockey League’s United by Hockey Mobile History Museum at Ball Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 14 and Wednesday, Nov. 15 from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. The experience is free and open to the public and located outside on the west side of Ball Arena off of Ninth St.

The United by Hockey Mobile History Museum is an exhibit that celebrates trailblazers, changemakers and business leaders spanning multiple underrepresented and multicultural demographics in hockey. The traveling museum is an 840 square-foot trailer of history that features interactive games, videos and artifacts to highlight accomplishments and raise awareness and education of diverse individuals within the game of hockey.

2023-24 is the third consecutive season the initiative will visit Denver.

New components include a Virtual Reality (VR) experience and an Adaptive Hockey display that explore the disciplines of Blind hockey, Deaf/Hard of hearing hockey, Sled hockey, Special hockey and Standing/Amputee hockey.

Media interviews with Kwame Mason (Co-Curator) and Malik Jones (Paralympic Gold Medalist featured in the VR branch) are available upon request.

Denver marks the seventh market the United by Hockey Tour will visit in 2023-24. The museum is scheduled to visit 28 venues during the regular season.