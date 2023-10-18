Avalanche tie NHL record with road win against Kraken

Mikko Rantanen, Valeri Nichushkin, Artturi Lehkonen and Logan O'Connor scored, and Alexandar Georgiev made 37 saves for the Avalanche (3-0-0).

"[Seattle was] probably the better team tonight, but [Georgiev] was huge back there, penalty kill was big (4-for-4) ... and it's nice to cap the road trip off with a win," O'Connor said.

"When there were breakdowns, [Georgiev] was there all night to make the critical stops that we needed."

Kailer Yamamoto scored, and Philipp Grubauer made 24 saves for the Kraken (0-3-1), who were playing their home opener.

Seattle has been outscored 12-3 this season.

“We played hard in a lot of areas of the game,” Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said. “We executed pretty well in a lot of areas, but we need a little bit more until things start to come a little bit easier.

“Everybody wants to score a little more and provide a little bit more, but you can't wave a magic wand and have that happen.”

Yamamoto gave Seattle a 1-0 lead at 15:09 of the first period, roofing a sharp-angle shot from below the left circle. It was his first goal with Seattle since signing a one-year contract on July 2.

“It was nice to see [Yamamoto] get on the board,” Hakstol said. “We really felt that [the fourth line of Yamamoto, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Tye Kartye] was playing well over the last couple of games. You can see a little bit more chemistry jelling there.”

Lehkonen tied it 1-1 at 3:50 of the second period when he got to a loose puck at the right hash marks and shot into an open net.