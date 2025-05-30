Avalanche Team Up with Local Artist to Celebrate AAPI Heritage Month

To celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month, the Avalanche collaborated with artist Nalye Lor to create a jersey that celebrates AAPI heritage with the theme of the Year of the Snake.

“The jersey’s design was inspired by traditional Hmong clothing,” Lor said. “I’ve been challenging myself for the past few years by using a lot of color, especially bright pigments I’m afraid to use. I really wanted to design it to be a stylish way to appreciate, support, and sport cultural fashion and the Avs team in one.

“The sleeves were carefully thought out to reflect the clothing, accessories, and hats I wore as a kid, with beautiful vibrancy, and patterns. On the red parts of the jersey, I stamped a Hmong design element of an elephant foot and splashed it across waves inspired by Chinese and Japanese designs. To commemorate this year’s zodiac animal, a large snake is painted on the back, swirling around a hockey stick.”

Lor is an illustrating artist, a Colorado native, and baking enthusiast. While she approaches projects in different artistic styles and mediums, her creative voice remains consistent in the usage of color, composition, and visual storytelling. Her ultimate goal in her artwork is to sprinkle a little bit of fun into it. Her most recent works include the Reimaginating Denver’s Historic Chinatown mural project with CAPU and the City and County of Denver and creating the cover art for Colorado Health Institute’s report on Colorado’s AANHPI communities, Colorado Lotus Project.

“I am an illustrator born and raised in Colorado, and of Hmong descent,” Lor said. “My parents’ families immigrated to the states after the Vietnam war, navigating a new life while also doing their best to preserve cultural traditions and beliefs. They’ve opened the doors of opportunity for me to pursue what I love.

“As the youngest and most annoying little sister, my art started out as a pathway to escape reality and bring imagination to life. Over time, it turned into meeting a quota and what I thought other people wanted it to be. Now, I’m journeying to rediscover my craft and artistry.”

Lor is an Avs fan and said she was shocked when she was asked to create this jersey. She added that creating the jersey was important to her, especially at this time.

“This opportunity came at a time when I was questioning my art abilities, so it was a really uplifting moment for me. Having a chance to collaborate with a Colorado sports team was on my bucket list, and I’m so honored that it’s the Avs and in representation for AAPI heritage month!”

You can see more of Nalye’s work on Instagram @nananalisss or on her website.