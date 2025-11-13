Avalanche Signs Wedgewood

The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the team has signed goaltender Scott Wedgewood to a one-year contract extension through the 2026-27 season.

Wedgewood, 33, has appeared in 14 games for Colorado this season, posting a 10-1-2 record, a .913 save percentage (Sv%) and a 2.26 goals against average (GAA). He started 5-0-2, which shares the third-longest goaltender streak without a regulation loss to begin a season in Avalanche/Nordiques history and was one shy of a career-long for Wedgewood regardless of start date. Wedgewood’s current five-game winning streak dating back to Oct. 28 is tied for the longest of his career.

At the time of signing his extension, Wedgewood’s 10 wins pace the NHL, while his GAA checks in fifth (min. 5 GP). The 33-year-old became the first net minder to reach double-digit victories in 2025-26, hitting the mark in Colorado’s 17th game of the campaign.

Since being acquired in a trade with the Nashville Predators on Nov. 30, 2024, Wedgewood has sported a 23-5-3 record with a 2.11 GAA a .915 Sv% and two shutouts over 33 regular-season appearances (28 starts) with Colorado. The netminder’s Avalanche debut came in a Dec. 3, 2024 victory in Buffalo when he recorded 22 saves on 22 shots in relief. Wedgewood became the second goaltender in Avalanche/Nordiques history to earn a win in his team debut after joining the game in relief, joining Adam Werner on Nov. 12, 2019 at Winnipeg. During his time with the Burgundy and Blue, Wedgewood captured his first 20 wins in 30 appearances. That’s the second-most victories by a goaltender in Avalanche/Nordiques history within his first 30 outings with the franchise (NHL debut or otherwise) and just one shy of the record for that span.

A native of Brampton, Ontario, Wedgewood has played in 168 career games from 2015-26 and has registered a 72-55-26 record, a .907 Sv%, a 2.82 GAA and eight shutouts with the Avalanche, Predators, Dallas Stars, Arizona Coyotes and New Jersey Devils. In 2021-22, Wedgewood appeared in a career-high 37 contests while playing for New Jersey, Arizona and Dallas in the same season, and followed that up with career-best a .915 Sv% (min. 10 GP) during his first full season with the Stars in 2022-23. The netminder has also appeared in four career Stanley Cup Playoff contests, occurring in 2023 and 2025.

Wedgwood was a “Black Ace” for the Tampa Bay Lightning when they won the Stanley Cup in 2019-20.

Since turning pro, Wedgwood also collected 191 games of AHL experience where he tallied a 94-59-24 record, a .906 Sv% and a 2.54 GAA from 2012-20 (as well as one game in 2022-23 on a conditioning stint). His minor league experience also included 49 games in the ECHL during that span. The 6-foot-2, 201-pound goaltender also competed for four seasons with the OHL’s Plymouth Whalers from 2008-12. He represented Team Canada at the IIHF World Junior Championship during his final season of Major Junior and captured bronze.

He was originally drafted by the Devils in the third round (84th overall) in the 2010 NHL Draft.