Avalanche Reduce Roster by Three

Preseason Roster Now Sits at 45

By Colorado Avalanche @Avalanche / ColoradoAvalanche.com

The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the following players were placed on waivers with the intention of being reassigned to the Colorado Eagles’ (AHL) training camp:

Keaton Middleton, D

Wyatt Aamodt, D

Kevin Mandolese, G

Avalanche 2024 Training Camp Roster

NumberNamePosition
9T.J. TynanC
12*Jason MegnaC
13Valeri NichushkinRW
14Chris WagnerRW
17Parker KellyLW
20Ross ColtonC
22Jere InnalaLW
24Oskar OlaussonRW
25Logan O'ConnorRW
27Jonathan DrouinLW
28Miles WoodLW
29Nathan MacKinnonC
36Matthew StienburgRW
37Casey MittelstadtC
38Chase BradleyLW
41Jason PolinRW
48*Tye FelhaberLW
51Nikolai KovalenkoRW
54Matthew PhillipsRW
62Artturi LehkonenLW
68Ondrej PavelC
71Calum RitchieC
78#Pierre-Edouard BellemareC
82Ivan IvanC
85Nikita PrishchepovLW
92Gabriel LandeskogLW
93Jean-Luc FoudyRW
94Joel KivirantaLW
96Mikko RantanenRW
2Sean BehrensD
4Jacob MacDonaldD
7Devon ToewsD
8Cale MakarD
18Jack AhcanD
26Erik BrannstromD
42Josh MansonD
43Calle RosenD
44Calvin de HaanD
49Samuel GirardD
58Oliver KylingtonD
70Sam MalinskiD
34*Adam ScheelG
40Alexandar GeorgievG
50Trent MinerG
60Justus AnnunenG

*-AHL Contract

#-Professional Tryout (PTO)

 
