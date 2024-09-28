Avalanche Reduce Roster by Three

The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the following players were placed on waivers with the intention of being reassigned to the Colorado Eagles’ (AHL) training camp:
Keaton Middleton, D
Wyatt Aamodt, D
Kevin Mandolese, G
Preseason Roster Now Sits at 45
*-AHL Contract
#-Professional Tryout (PTO)