Avalanche Reduce Roster by Five

The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today the following transactions:
The following players were placed on waivers with the intention of being reassigned to the Colorado Eagles American Hockey League training camp:
Ronnie Attard, D
Additionally, the following players have been reassigned to the Eagles’ camp outright:
Chase Bradley, LW
Alex Gagne, D
Cooper Gay, LW/RW
Kyle Keyser, G
Note: Alex Barre-Boulet, Tye Felhaber, Jason Polin and T.J. Tynan cleared waivers today and will report to the Eagles' camp.
Attached are Colorado's current alphabetical and numerical rosters.