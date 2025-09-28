Avalanche Reduce Roster by Five

The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today the following transactions:

The following players were placed on waivers with the intention of being reassigned to the Colorado Eagles American Hockey League training camp:

Ronnie Attard, D

Additionally, the following players have been reassigned to the Eagles’ camp outright:

Chase Bradley, LW

Alex Gagne, D

Cooper Gay, LW/RW

Kyle Keyser, G

Note: Alex Barre-Boulet, Tye Felhaber, Jason Polin and T.J. Tynan cleared waivers today and will report to the Eagles' camp.

Attached are Colorado's current alphabetical and numerical rosters.