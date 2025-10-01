Avalanche Reduce Roster by Five

The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today the following transactions:
One player was reassigned to his junior club:
Mathis Langevin, G (Rimouski – QMJHL)
The following players were placed on waivers with the intention of being reassigned to the Colorado Eagles’ (AHL) training camp:
Wyatt Aamodt, D
Danil Gushchin, LW/RW
The following players were reassigned to the Eagles' training camp outright:
Maros Jedlicka, LW
Mark Senden, C
Attached are Colorado's current alphabetical and numerical rosters.