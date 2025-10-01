Avalanche Reduce Roster by Five

Preseason Roster Sits at 29

CA-2526-rosterMoves-16x9

The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today the following transactions:

One player was reassigned to his junior club:

Mathis Langevin, G (Rimouski – QMJHL)

The following players were placed on waivers with the intention of being reassigned to the Colorado Eagles’ (AHL) training camp:

Wyatt Aamodt, D

Danil Gushchin, LW/RW

The following players were reassigned to the Eagles' training camp outright:

Maros Jedlicka, LW

Mark Senden, C

Attached are Colorado's current alphabetical and numerical rosters.

Training_Camp_Roster_by_Position_10.1.25
- 0.28 MB
Download Training_Camp_Roster_by_Position_10.1.25
2025_Training_Camp_Roster_10.1.25
- 0.11 MB
Download 2025_Training_Camp_Roster_10.1.25

News Feed

Erik Johnson Announces Retirement

Avalanche Comeback to Defeat Golden Knights 4-2 in Preseason Action

Avalanche Reduce Roster by Two

Avalanche Reduce Roster by Five

Avalanche Reduce Roster by Eight

Avalanche Outshine Stars with 4-1 Win in Preseason Action

Avalanche Reduce Roster by Three

Altitude Sports Extends Partnership with Tegna Stations 9News, My20 for Second Consecutive Year, Bringing 20 Nuggets Games, 20 Avalanche Games Free to Denver Fans

Devon Toews, Brock Nelson Provide Unforgettable Experience for Kids of Military Families

Avalanche Defeat Mammoth 3-2, Sweep Split-Squad Doubleheader

Brindley and Nielsen Each Score Twice, Help Avalanche Defeat Mammoth 5-1 in Preseason Opener

Avalanche Host Charity Golf Classic

Devon Toews and NHLPA Goals & Dreams Donate 20 sets of New Hockey Equipment to United Heroes League Youth

Avalanche Announce 2025 Training Camp Roster

Colorado Avalanche Announces 2025-26 Group and Theme Nights

Avs Fall 3-2 to Golden Knights at Rookie Showcase

Avs Use Third-Period Comeback to Defeat Utah 5-3 in Rookie Showcase

Avalanche Make Roster Move