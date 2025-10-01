Avalanche Reduce Roster by Five

The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today the following transactions:

One player was reassigned to his junior club:

Mathis Langevin, G (Rimouski – QMJHL)

The following players were placed on waivers with the intention of being reassigned to the Colorado Eagles’ (AHL) training camp:

Wyatt Aamodt, D

Danil Gushchin, LW/RW

The following players were reassigned to the Eagles' training camp outright:

Maros Jedlicka, LW

Mark Senden, C

Attached are Colorado's current alphabetical and numerical rosters.