50 Things Every Avs Fan Should Know: Chapter 3

NHL National Broadcast Schedule

50 Things Every Avs Fan Should Know: Chapter 2

Avalanche Signs Matt Stienburg

2023-24 Avalanche Training Camp Schedule Announced

Steve Konowalchuk named Colorado Eagles Associate Head Coach

Avalanche Re-Signs Ben Meyers

Avalanche Signs Nikolai Kovalenko

Avalanche to Compete in 2023 Rookie Faceoff Tournament

Ross Colton Signed to Four-Year Deal

Aaron Schneekloth Named Colorado Eagles Head Coach

Avalanche Announces Weiss, Cline as Guest Coaches for 2023-24 Season

Avalanche Announces 2023 Development Camp Roster

Avalanche Re-Signs Justus Annunen

Avalanche Re-Signs Jack Johnson

Avalanche Re-Signs Andrew Cogliano

Avalanche Signs Jonathan Drouin

Avalanche Signs Miles Wood

Avalanche Claim Ivan Prosvetov Off Waivers

The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the team has claimed goaltender Ivan Prosvetov on waivers from the Arizona Coyotes.

Prosvetov, 24, posted a 4-3-0 record with a 3.98 goals against average and a .880 save percentage in seven games with the Coyotes in 2022-23.  He also compiled a 16-13-4 record with a 3.06 goals against average, a .900 save percentage and one shutout over 35 appearances with the AHL's Tucson Roadrunners last season, leading the team’s netminders in wins, goals against average and save percentage. 

The 6-foot-5, 193-pound goaltender made his 2022-23 season debut with the Coyotes on March 9 vs. Nashville and earned his first career NHL win, stopping 39-of-40 shots in the process. He went on to win each of his next two starts with Arizona, posting a 3-0-0 record with a 1.67 goals against average and a .952 save percentage over his first three NHL games last season.

The Moscow, Russia, native enters 2023-24 with a 4-6-1 career record with a 4.07 goals against average and an .871 save percentage over 13 NHL games, all with the Coyotes. He’s also registered a 54-54-11 record with a 3.30 goals against average, a .895 save percentage and four shutouts in 125 career regular-season AHL games. The netminder has also suited up in four Calder Cup Playoff contests. 

Prosvetov made his NHL debut on March 31, 2021 at Ball Arena against the Avalanche.

Prior to turning pro, Prosvetov played for the OHL’s Saginaw Spirit in 2018-19 where he tallied a 36-11-3 record with a 2.94 goals against average, .910 save percentage and four shutouts and was named to the OHL’s Third All-Star Team. He also competed for the USHL’s Youngstown Phantoms in 2017-18 and the NAHL’s Minnesota Magicians in 2016-17. 

Prosvetov was originally drafted by Arizona in the fourth round (114th overall) in the 2018 NHL Draft.