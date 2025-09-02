Avalanche Announce 2025 Rookie Showcase Roster

2025 Marks Second Time Colorado Has Hosted Tournament And Ninth Time Participating

CA-2526-rookiecamp_roster-16x9
By Colorado Avalanche / ColoradoAvalanche.com

The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club will host the 2025 Rookie Showcase tournament, set for Sept. 12-14 at South Suburban Sports Complex in Highlands Ranch, Colo. It’s the second time that the organization has hosted the tournament, with the club holding the event in 2016 at The Westminster Promenade.

The three-team, three-game event features top prospects of the Avalanche, Utah Mammoth and Vegas Golden Knights. The showcase configuration sees one game on Friday, Sept. 12, one game on Saturday, Sept. 13 and one game on Sunday, Sept. 14.

Below is a full list of the tournament game schedule. All games will be played on South Suburban's "Rink 2." Attached is the Avalanche roster.

Tournament Game Schedule

Friday, Sept. 12

Utah vs. Colorado - 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 13

Vegas vs. Utah - 3:00 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 14

Colorado vs. Vegas - 1:00 p.m.

2025-26 Rookie Camp Roster
- 0.24 MB
Download 2025-26 Rookie Camp Roster
2025 Rookie Camp Roster
- 0.04 MB
Download 2025 Rookie Camp Roster

