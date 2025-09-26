ALTITUDE SPORTS EXTENDS PARTNERSHIP WITH TEGNA STATIONS 9NEWS, MY20 FOR SECOND CONSECUTIVE YEAR, BRINGING 20 NUGGETS GAMES, 20 AVALANCHE GAMES FREE TO DENVER FANS

Kroenke Sports & Entertainment (KSE) today announced the extension of its successful agreement with TEGNA (NYSE: TGNA) to broadcast 20 Denver Nuggets games and 20 Colorado Avalanche games for free over-the-air on Denver's 9NEWS (KUSA-TV) and My20 (KTVD-TV).

"We couldn't be more excited to bring this fan-first partnership with TEGNA back for another year," said Kevin Demoff, President of Team and Media Operations, KSE. "Last season's overwhelming community response to this partnership reinforced our commitment to ensuring that the fans who support the Nuggets and Avs can cheer on their favorite teams even when they can't be with us at Ball Arena."

The broadcast agreement with TEGNA Denver stations 9NEWS and My20 will enable nearly 3.5 million people in the Denver metro area to access games for free over-the-air. Last season, millions of viewers tuned in to the stations to watch the Nuggets advance to the NBA's Western Conference Semifinals and the Avalanche earn their place in the NHL's Stanley Cup Playoffs. This season, a total of 40 games from the two hometown teams will air on KTVD, with five Nuggets games and five Avalanche games broadcast simultaneously on 9NEWS, Denver's NBC affiliate and sports powerhouse.

"After last year's tremendous success as the official over-the-air broadcast home of the Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche, we're excited to continue this partnership for another season," said Mark Cornetta, Senior Vice President, Media Operations, TEGNA. "The response last year exceeded our expectations, and we're proud to once again provide Denver fans with the ability to watch their beloved Nuggets and Avs play."

Games airing on 9NEWS and My20 will continue to be produced by Altitude Sports and will feature the same fan-favorite talent, with Chris Marlowe, Scott Hastings, Vic Lombardi, Katy Winge, and Christopher Dempsey on Nuggets coverage, and Marc Moser, Mark Rycroft, John-Michael Liles, Kyle Keefe, and Rachel Tos for Avs games.

ALTITUDE SPORTS CARRIERS

In advance of the Nuggets and Avalanche seasons, Altitude Sports continues to be available throughout its nine-state territory on Xfinity TV, DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo and various other local providers. Fans can visit AltitudeSports.com/howtowatch to find a provider in their area.

ALTITUDE+

Every Altitude Sports broadcast of the Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche can be streamed on the newly upgraded Altitude+ app and website. Altitude+ is available as a complimentary TV Everywhere (TVE) service for customers who currently subscribe to a TV package from a distribution partner that includes Altitude Sports, or direct-to-consumer for $199.99 per year or $19.95 per month.

Fans who live in Altitude's nine-state broadcast territory can sign in or subscribe by visiting AltitudePlus.com, gaining access to all of Altitude's programming, including live Nuggets and Avalanche games, pre- and post-game coverage, full episodes of Altitude Sports originals, plus regional collegiate coverage of Colorado State, University of Denver, and Air Force Academy athletics.

The Altitude+ app is available for download on iOS and Android devices, as well as Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire Stick, ensuring fans can stay connected on their preferred device.

For more information about Altitude+ visit AltitudePlus.com.

About Kroenke Sports & Entertainment

Denver-based Kroenke Sports & Entertainment is one of the world's leading ownership, entertainment and management groups. As owners and operators of the Denver Nuggets (NBA), Colorado Avalanche (NHL), Colorado Mammoth (NLL), Colorado Rapids (MLS), Ball Arena, Paramount Theatre, and Dick's Sporting Goods Park, KSE's sports and entertainment assets are second to none. Additional properties under the KSE umbrella include Altitude Sports & Entertainment, the 24-hour regional television network, and Altitude Authentics, the company's official retail provider. For more information, visit BallArena.com.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) helps people thrive in their local communities by providing the trusted local news and services that matter most. With 64 television stations in 51 U.S. markets, TEGNA reaches more than 100 million people monthly across the web, mobile apps, connected TVs, and linear television. Together, we are building a sustainable future for local news. For more information, visit TEGNA.com.

About Altitude Sports

Seen in a nine-state territory, Altitude Sports is the television network of the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and Colorado Mammoth. Altitude Sports broadcasts University of Denver sports (including hockey, basketball, soccer, volleyball, gymnastics, and lacrosse), the Air Force Academy (football, basketball, and hockey), as well as other local and regional sports, entertainment, and public service programming. A full list of Altitude Sports programming and other information can be found at AltitudeSports.com.

The full Avalanche Broadcast Schedule can be found here.