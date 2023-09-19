News Feed

ALTITUDE SPORTS ANNOUNCES 2023-24 COLORADO AVALANCHE BROADCAST SCHEDULE

DENVER—Altitude Sports announced today it will broadcast a total of 72 Colorado Avalanche games in the upcoming 2023-24 NHL season including 69 regular season games and 3 preseason games. Altitude Sports’ Emmy-Award winning regular season coverage begins Saturday, October 14th when the Avs travel to San Jose to take on the Sharks.

The 2023-24 Altitude Sports broadcast team will include Marc Moser as the team’s TV play-by-play announcer for his 8th season, and Mark Rycroft, who officially takes on the duties of color analyst for his first season in that role. Katie Gaus returns for her second season as the rink side reporter for the television broadcasts.

Every game this season will be preceded by a 30-minute pregame show, Avalanche Face-Off, and followed by a 45-minute postgame show, Avalanche Locker Room Report. Kyle Keefe, as well as Katie Gaus, will host the pregame and postgame shows throughout the season. Former Avalanche players John-Michael Liles and John Mitchell, as well as other guests, will serve as analysts for those programs.

Avalanche 360, a 30-minute bi-weekly show that offers fans exclusive behind-the-scenes access of the team, will debut on October 14th.

Live radio Avalanche broadcasts can be heard on Altitude Sports Radio 92.5FM and the Altitude Sports Radio app with select games airing on 950AM. Conor McGahey will return as the radio voice for the Colorado Avalanche. For more information on where to listen, visit www.altitudesportsradio.com.

Ways to Watch:

Altitude Sports is available on DIRECTV and DIRECTV Stream, FuboTV, Spectrum (Charter Communications), TDS and other cable providers in a 10-state region that includes Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, South Dakota, Wyoming, and Utah. For additional information on cable and satellite providers in your area, visit https://www.altitudesports.com/how-to-watch.

About Altitude Sports:

Seen in a 10-state territory, Altitude Sports is the television network of the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and Colorado Mammoth. Altitude Sports broadcasts University of Denver sports (including hockey, basketball, soccer, volleyball, gymnastics, and lacrosse), the Air Force Academy (football, basketball, and hockey), as well as other local and regional sports, entertainment, and public service programming. A full list of Altitude Sports programming and other information can be found at AltitudeSports.com

The complete 2023-24 Colorado Avalanche broadcast schedule can be found at AltitudeSports.com