50 Things Every Avs Fan Should Know: Chapter 3

Avalanche Awards

By JJ Zykan
The Colorado Avalanche holds decades of history including countless awards and ackowledgements.

Patrick Roy is the only player in NHL history to have been awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy three times (1986, 1993, and 2001).

Patrick Roy is the only Avs goalie to win the William M. Jennings Trophy (2002) awarded to a goalie having played a minimum of 25 games for the team with the minimum goals scored against it.

Patrick Roy is the only Avalanche coach to receive the Jack Adams Award for Coach of the Year (2014).

Joe Sakic, Patrick Roy and Cale Makar have each won the Conn Smythe trophy in their time with the organization.

Cale Makar is the only Avs player to have been awarded the James Norris Memorial Trophy for top defensive player of the year (2022).

Milan Hejduk is the only Avs player to win the Maurice "Rocket" Richard trophy awarded annually to the leading goal scorer in the league (2003).

Peter Forsberg is the only Avs player to win the Art Ross Trophy awarded to the player who leads the league in points at the end of the regular season (2003).

Shjon Podein is the only Avs player to receive the King Clancy Award (2001). King Clancy is awarded to the player that best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and who has made a significant humanitarian contribution to his community.

Chris Drury (1999), Gabriel Landeskog (2012), Nathan MacKinnon (2014), and Cale Makar (2020) were all recipients of the Calder Memorial Trophy awarded to the most proficient player in his first years of competition in the National Hockey League. Nathan MacKinnon holds the record for youngest player to receive the award at 18 years and 224 days.

landeskog_calder_trophy

Nathan MacKinnon (2020), Ryan O'Reilly (2014), and Joe Sakic (2001) all won the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy while with the organization. The Lady Byng Memorial Trophy is awarded to the player for having exhibited the best sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with a high standard of playing ability.

