Avalanche Players Excited for Opportunity to Play at 4 Nations Face-Off

It’s been over eight years since the last international best-on-best hockey tournament with professional players. The 2016 World Cup of Hockey is the last time we saw this style of play, but now it has returned with the NHL's 4 Nations Face-Off. This tournament takes center stage as Canada kicks off round robin play against Sweden on Wednesday.

Each team will play the other three squads once, with the two nations with the most points playing in the title game on Thursday, February 20th. The first four games of the tournament will be held at Bell Centre in Montreal, with the final three contests taking place at TD Garden in Boston.

Standings Points

Regulation Win: 3 points

Overtime/Shootout Win: 2 points

Overtime/Shootout Loss: 1 point

Regulation Loss: 0 Points

The Avalanche will be well-represented at this tournament, as Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar and Devon Toews are Canada's Avs trio, while Artturi Lehkonen will represent Finland.

All four Avs are excited for the return of best-on-best hockey and the opportunity to represent their respective countries.

"It’s the first time in a long time that the best are playing against the best," Lehkonen said. "So it’s gonna be a lot of fun.”

Toews said it'll be nice to have some of his club teammates alongside him repping the maple leaf.

"They’re good friends," Toews said. "Good teammates. So a little familiarity there is nice. And it’s always fun getting to play with two of the best in the world and get to continue to do that with Canada."

While MacKinnon played in the 2016 World Cup of Hockey, he was on Team North America, so this will be his first chance to represent Canada and wear the maple leaf in a best-on-best tournament.

"It’s great," MacKinnon said. "Obviously, growing up—I live in the [United] States now—but Canada is home in the summers. [I'm] proud to be Canadian, so obviously the maple leaf means a lot to me.”

MacKinnon, the NHL's leader in points (87) and assists (66) added that this tournament is going to be a special time and that he's excited to meet his Team Canada teammates he doesn't know yet.

Makar, the NHL's leader in goals (22) and points (63) among defensemen, will be wearing an 'A' on his sweater as one of Canada's assistant captains. Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar said Makar is a great choice to wear a letter for Canada.

"You’ve got a guy that’s gonna play a lot," Bednar said, "that is a strong leader, that leads by example [and] that’s quiet but when he needs to say something he will."

He said it's special to be playing for Canada at this tournament and has a pair of key memories watching his home country compete on big stages.

"Watching the golden goal (Sidney Crosby's overtime goal to win gold at the 2010 Winter Olympics)," Makar said. "[I] Remember the exact moment where I was [and] who I was with. And then obviously the (2009) World Juniors too when [Jordan] Eberle scored that sick backhand goal (to tie the semi-final with five seconds left in regulation).

Makar said he has yet to play alongside most of his Team Canada teammates in this type of setting, but that he trains with Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point and Winnipeg Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey during their summers in Makar's hometown of Calgary.

"There’s gonna be a lot of speed," Makar said, "[and] a lot of good playmaking. So I’m excited."

As for a player on another team he's looking forward to playing against, Makar mentioned a familiar face.

"I don’t know," Makar said. "Mikko [Rantanen] now probably. That’s probably a good one."