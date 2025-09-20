Avalanche Host Charity Golf Classic

The Colorado Avalanche 2025 Charity Golf Classic, presented by Kiewit, took place on Monday, September 15th at The Ridge at Castle Pines North in Castle Rock. The sold-out event gave fans and sponsors an opportunity to spend the day golfing while raising funds to support youth recreation, health and education programs in Colorado supported by Avalanche Community efforts / Kroenke Sports Charities. Since inception, this tournament has raised more than $2.5 million during its 25-year run.

Each participating foursome was paired with an Avalanche celebrity that was either a player, coach, management, or member of the Altitude Sports & Entertainment talent. The event included several challenges for the groups, including closest to the pin, longest drive and hole in one competitions on the seventh and 12th holes, presented by Lexus and Toyota.

The top three placing fivesomes each received a variety of Avalanche apparel and equipment as well as gift certificates from Williams Jewelers and The Ridge Pro Shop.

First Place: Toyota playing with Defenseman Samuel Girard

Second Place: Pepsi #2 playing with Altitude Radio play by play, Conor McGahey

Third Place: Your Local Ford Stores playing with Forward Brock Nelson

This tournament serves as one of the many ways the Avalanche, along with Kroenke Sports Charities, give back to the community.

For more information on how Kroenke Sports Charities impacts the community, please click here.

For event photos, please click here.

For fivesome photos, please click here.