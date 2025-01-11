Utah’s most recent call-up Josh Doan named to second-straight AHL All-Star Classic

By Mike Folta
@mike_folta

By: Chase Clemens, Mike Folta

The American Hockey League announced on Jan. 8 that 2021 second-round draft pick Josh Doan was selected to represent the Tucson Roadrunners at the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic presented by FloHockey. On Jan. 10, it was announced that Doan would be called up to Utah in response to an injury to Dylan Guenther.

Doan, 22, has been a standout for Tucson in his sophomore AHL season, compiling 21 points (8 goals, 13 assists) in 25 games. The announcement Wednesday marked the second straight season that the Scottsdale, Arizona native has been selected to the AHL All-Star Classic.

“It’s an honor and I’m really excited to get an opportunity to go do that and have that experience again,” Doan said. “You’re given an opportunity by the coaching staff here, and you get a chance to play with really good players. It gives you a chance to put yourself in that mix. It’s a real honor, but it’s a team thing more than an individual thing when it comes down to it, so it’s an honor to represent Tucson at the All-Star game.”

The centerman also appeared in nine contests with the Utah Hockey Club this season and posted one goal and one assist through nine games.

“I want to see him play with a lot of pace,” said Utah Hockey Club Head Coach André Tourigny when referring to Doan’s most recent call up. “I want to see him get in on the forecheck and get some touches inside. He has really quick hands and makes really quick decisions with the puck…I’m really happy to have him back. It’s part of his growth, he had to go [to Tucson] and get his confidence back a little bit.”

The 6-foot-2, 198-pound forward showcased his playmaking abilities in the AHL during his season-best five-game point streak from Nov. 30 to Dec. 14, 2024. During that stretch, Doan recorded an assist in each game, marking Tucson’s longest assist streak of the season. Most recently, he set a team season-high with three assists in a single game against the Texas Stars on Jan. 3.

Doan’s performance in the AHL last season earned him his first NHL call-up on March 25, 2024, as the Arizona Coyotes brought him up late in the season. He made an immediate impact, scoring two goals in his NHL debut against the Columbus Blue Jackets. He also became the first Coyotes rookie to record a point in each of his first three NHL games. Over his first 10 NHL appearances, Doan registered five goals and four assists for nine points.

After playing in Arizona’s final 11 regular-season games, Doan returned to the Roadrunners for their playoff run last season.

“I like his patience, his passion for the game, and his willingness to compete,” Roadrunners coach Steve Potvin said. “He believes he can play in the NHL. He had a good stint up there. He’s obviously been very productive, so it takes some patience to really and understand what it takes to come down, stay competitive and, continue to play with that passion. It’s well deserved and we couldn’t be happier for him.”

“The last year and a half of my development has taken a step forward,” Doan said. “Every day, we’re getting better, and we work on different things to allow our game to grow, and I think we’ve done an unbelievable job as an organization to put the right people in place to help players get better and help players grow.”

