Utah’s most recent call-up Josh Doan named to second-straight AHL All-Star Classic

“I want to see him play with a lot of pace,” said Utah Hockey Club Head Coach André Tourigny when referring to Doan’s most recent call up. “I want to see him get in on the forecheck and get some touches inside. He has really quick hands and makes really quick decisions with the puck…I’m really happy to have him back. It’s part of his growth, he had to go [to Tucson] and get his confidence back a little bit.”

The 6-foot-2, 198-pound forward showcased his playmaking abilities in the AHL during his season-best five-game point streak from Nov. 30 to Dec. 14, 2024. During that stretch, Doan recorded an assist in each game, marking Tucson’s longest assist streak of the season. Most recently, he set a team season-high with three assists in a single game against the Texas Stars on Jan. 3.

Doan’s performance in the AHL last season earned him his first NHL call-up on March 25, 2024, as the Arizona Coyotes brought him up late in the season. He made an immediate impact, scoring two goals in his NHL debut against the Columbus Blue Jackets. He also became the first Coyotes rookie to record a point in each of his first three NHL games. Over his first 10 NHL appearances, Doan registered five goals and four assists for nine points.

After playing in Arizona’s final 11 regular-season games, Doan returned to the Roadrunners for their playoff run last season.

“I like his patience, his passion for the game, and his willingness to compete,” Roadrunners coach Steve Potvin said. “He believes he can play in the NHL. He had a good stint up there. He’s obviously been very productive, so it takes some patience to really and understand what it takes to come down, stay competitive and, continue to play with that passion. It’s well deserved and we couldn’t be happier for him.”

“The last year and a half of my development has taken a step forward,” Doan said. “Every day, we’re getting better, and we work on different things to allow our game to grow, and I think we’ve done an unbelievable job as an organization to put the right people in place to help players get better and help players grow.”