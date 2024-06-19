Utah Hockey Club to Hold Prospect Development Camp July 1-5 at Park City Ice Arena 

Team invites fans to attend free  scrimmage at Delta Center on July 5

Today, Utah Hockey Club announced that their prospect development camp will take place July 1-5 with on-ice sessions starting July 1 at Park City Ice Arena and a free-to-attend scrimmage at Delta Center that is open to fans scheduled for July 5. The week of events is designed to provide Utah prospects with NHL coaching and instruction during both on and off-ice workout sessions. 

As part of camp, the team will hold media availability with General Manager Bill Armstrong, the club’s first round draft choice, and select prospects on Sunday, June 30 at The Grand America Hotel, with the time to be announced at a later date.  On-ice sessions are scheduled for 9:30 - 11 A.M. and 11:30 A.M. - 1 P.M. on Monday, July 1 and Tuesday, July 2.

The players will also participate in a four-on-four intra-squad scrimmage on Friday, July 5 at 1 P.M. at Delta Center that is free to attend and open to the public. The event will simulate a mock game with on-ice officials and feature three-on-three play and a post-game shootout.

Former first-round draft choices Conor Geekie (2022), Maveric Lamoureux (2022), Dmitriy Simashev (2023), and Daniil But (2023) along with forwards Sam Lipkin, Noel Nordh, and Julian Lutz are among the top prospects expected to attend the camp, including the scrimmage. Defensemen Maksymilian Szuber and Artyom Duda and goaltender Michael Hrabal will also participate. A full roster for the camp will be released following the NHL Draft. 

Players will be available to the media following their on-ice training sessions on July 1 and July 2 and following the team’s scrimmage on July 5. Media availabilities are not open to the public.

