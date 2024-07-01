Utah Hockey Club Signs Forward Kevin Stenlund to Two-Year Contract  

Stenlund_WEB_1920x1080 copy 4

Utah Hockey Club announced today the signing of forward Kevin Stenlund to a two-year contract. As per club policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed.

The 27 year-old Stenlund registered 11-4-15 and 82 penalty minutes (PIM) in 81 games and tallied an assist in 24 games with the Florida Panthers, helping the team win the 2024 Stanley Cup. In 2023-24, Stenlund set a new career-high in games played and goals while also leading all Florida forwards in short-handed time on ice (212:10). He also scored two short-handed goals and ranked third among team forwards with 55 blocked shots. 

In 2022-23, the Stockholm, Sweden native recorded 6-3-9 and 20 PIM in 54 games with the Winnipeg Jets. He also collected 4-10-14 and 26 PIM in 19 games with the Manitoba Moose (AHL).

The 6-foot-5, 215-pound forward has registered 28-16-44 and 104 PIM in 206 career NHL games with the Panthers, Jets and Columbus Blue Jackets. Stenlund has also picked up 33-51-84 and 86 PIM in 160 career AHL games with the Moose and Cleveland Monsters. 

Stenlund  was originally drafted by the Blue Jackets in the second round (58th overall) in the 2015 NHL Draft.

