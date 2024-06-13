Utah Hockey Club Draft Party - June 28

Join us for the NHL Draft Party at Delta Center. Come to the arena on June 28 to experience Utah's first-ever NHL Draft Party. The team currently holds the most picks in the 2024 NHL Draft with 13 total picks across all rounds–one in the first, three in the second and third, and six in later rounds. Doors will open at 4 P.M. for this free-to-attend event. Coverage of the NHL Draft will be shown on the video board beginning at 5 P.M.

The Team Store will be open and have all-new Utah Hockey Club gear available for purchase! Plus, come and enjoy the following activities and attractions:

On-ice photo op

Face painting

Live DJ

Paint-your-own-puck station

Player appearances

Prizes and giveaways

Fun, family-friendly games and activities

Food and beverage vendors

Parking directly across from the arena at Park Place will be free. Attendees should enter Delta Center through Door 5. Please note that the No Bag Policy will be in effect.

See you there!