Utah Hockey Club Announces 2024-25 Inaugural Season Schedule

Today, Utah Hockey Club announced their inaugural season schedule for the 2024-25 National Hockey League (NHL) regular season.

Utah will host the Chicago Blackhawks for the first regular season game in franchise history on Tuesday, Oct. 8 at Delta Center. The club will then begin the away portion of their schedule with a four-game road trip starting against the New York Islanders on Thursday, Oct. 10 at UBS Arena. Utah returns to at-home action on Saturday, Oct. 19 against the Boston Bruins.

“The release of the season schedule is always a highly anticipated moment for fans across professional sports, and it's no secret that Utah has been eagerly waiting to learn exactly when their new NHL team will hit the ice," said Chris Armstrong, president of hockey operations for Utah Hockey Club. "Today's announcement gets us one step closer to creating a strong connection between our club and our fans, and we are excited for everyone to be involved in our inaugural season, whether they can join us at Delta Center or on the road."

Central Division & Western Conference Matchups

During the 2024-25 NHL season, Utah will play four games against these Central Division opponents: Chicago Blackhawks, Dallas Stars, Minnesota Wild, St. Louis Blues, and Winnipeg Jets. Utah will face the Colorado Avalanche and Nashville Predators three times for a total of 26 division games.

Utah will play the remaining eight Western Conference teams three times each for a total of 24 games. Additionally, the club will play each of the 16 Eastern Conference clubs twice, once at home and once on the road.

The Reigning Champions and the Original Six Come to Utah

Utah will host all of the original six teams at Delta Center this season: Boston Bruins (Oct. 19), Chicago Blackhawks (Oct. 8 & Feb. 25), Montreal Canadiens (Jan. 14), New York Rangers (Jan. 16), Toronto Maple Leafs (Mar. 10) and the Detroit Red Wings (Mar. 24).

The 2023-24 Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers will make one appearance at Delta Center on Jan. 8. Utah will also host division rival Colorado Avalanche on Oct. 24 and Dec. 27, the Vegas Golden Knights on Nov. 15, Washington Capitals on Nov. 18, Edmonton Oilers on Nov. 29, Pittsburgh Penguins on Jan. 29 and Los Angeles Kings on Apr. 3.

Other Notable Highlights

The club will have a season-long, seven-game homestand from Jan. 8 through Jan. 20 and will not have a road trip longer than four games all season. The team’s last home game comes on Thursday, April 10 against the Nashville Predators. Utah’s regular season finale falls on Tuesday, April 15 against the St. Louis Blues to wrap up a three-game road trip.

Utah’s month-by-month breakdown includes 11 games in October (six home, five road), 13 games in November (four home, nine road), 13 games in December (six home, seven road), 14 games in January (nine home, five road), nine games in February (five home, four road), 14 games in March (six home, eight road), and eight games in April (five home, three road).

Utah’s schedule features 12 back-to-back sets (eight road/road, two home/home, one road/home and one home/road).

4 Nations Face Off

In place of the 2025 NHL All Star Game, the NHL will host the 4 Nations Face-Off in February 2025. The tournament will feature international play between NHL players from Canada, Finland, Sweden, and the United States and consist of seven games over a nine-day period from Feb. 12 through Feb. 20, with practice days designated for Feb. 10 and Feb. 11. No games within the NHL regular season schedule will be played during this period, and rosters will be finalized and announced by late 2024. The tournament will be played in Montreal, Quebec and Boston, Massachusetts.

For information on how to purchase tickets for Utah Hockey Club’s inaugural season at Delta Center, please visit utahhockeyclub.com.

The full 82-game schedule can be found below with all game times in MT. Broadcast information will be released at a later date.

UTAH HOCKEY CLUB’S 2024-25 REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE