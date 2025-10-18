Schmaltz scores hat trick, Mammoth ease past Sharks

Macklin Celebrini and Jeff Skinner each had a goal and an assist for the Sharks (0-2-2), who have allowed 22 goals so far this season. Yaroslav Askarov made 28 saves.

“I thought we had good energy on the bench heading into the third period,” San Jose coach Ryan Warsofsky said. “The guys in the dressing room, we were saying the right things, but we've got to start doing the right things.”

Schmaltz opened the scoring during a 5-on-3 power play at 9:39 of the first period. He buried a one-timer from the right hash marks off a short pass from Logan Cooley to give the Mammoth a 1-0 lead.

Schmaltz then made it 2-0 at 13:31, this time scoring from the left circle off a backhand pass from Keller.

“Since the start of the season he's been playing really good,” Tourigny said. “He’s had a lot of opportunities, reloads really well both sides of the puck. He's a threat. He's inside a lot. He has a lot of opportunities inside, so it was only a matter of time.”

Tyler Toffoli cut it to 2-1 on a power play at 5:23 of the second period, chipping in the rebound of Dmitry Orlov's shot at the left post.

Skinner tied the game 2-2 at 7:13. His backhand cross-crease pass for Celebrini hit the stick of Vejmelka and caromed up off the body of Ian Cole before deflecting into the net.

“We obviously need to find a way to play a full [60 minutes],” Sharks forward Barclay Goodrow said. “It was right there for the taking for us, and obviously they found a way to kind of separate themselves in the game.”