Crosby OT goal lifts Penguins past Utah

SALT LAKE CITY – Sidney Crosby scored with 1:06 left in overtime as the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Utah Hockey Club 3-2 at Delta Center on Wednesday.
Scores winner with 1:06 remaining, Nedeljkovic makes 27 saves for Pittsburgh
“I just tried to hold it and get to the far post,” Crosby said. "I think it was [Cody Glass] who dropped it to me, so it was nice coming on the ice fresh there and having some room. I made a great play and just found a way to tuck it in.”
It was Crosby's 95th career game-winning goal, moving him past Steve Yzerman for the 13th most in NHL history. Crosby also had an assist for his 207th multipoint game, tying him with Joe Sakic for the eighth most in NHL history.
“He has the ability to elevate his game when the stakes are high and I think that's when he's at his best,” Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. “He does it over and over and over again, he's done it forever in this league. I can't say it surprises me — it doesn't — but certainly it's impressive to watch, it's fun to watch from where we are.”
Marcus Pettersson and Erik Karlsson scored for the Penguins (21-24-8), who snapped a three-game losing streak. Alex Nedeljkovic made 27 saves.
“We needed the two points tonight. One wasn't going to be good enough, and we know it,” Nedeljkovic said. “We know where we are, so we need two points every night here going forward. Tonight was the first step. It makes tomorrow's flight home a lot easier to sit through. But we've got to go right back to work on Friday, and then we've got a big one on Saturday.”
Mikhail Sergachev and Michael Carcone scored for Utah (21-21-8), which has lost three straight games. Connor Ingram made 25 saves.
“I think we generated good offense," Utah coach Andre Tourigny said. "I think we need to be more opportunistic."
Sergachev opened the scoring with a power play goal at 14:51 of the first period, firing a snap shot past Nedeljkovic to give Utah a 1-0 lead.
“I don't know what it's going to take, but I think the leadership group and the coaches are doing everything we can to try to turn it around,” Sergachev said. “We can't be too negative about it, but we can't be just whatever, and excellent [either]. We can't be like that, so we're going to talk about it tomorrow for sure.”
Pettersson scored at 6:40 of the second period to tie the game 1-1 as he fired a slap shot off a pass from Crosby that went past the glove side of Ingram for the goal.
Carcone gave Utah a 2-1 lead at 8:36, as he followed up his breakaway attempt and hit the puck into the net past Nedeljkovic.
Karlsson tied the game at 2-2 at 6:17 of the third period, as he beat Ingram on the glove side above the shoulder for the goal.
“We’ve got an opportunity to make some headway in [the playoff race] and if we can put a stretch together here before the break we can climb back into this thing,” Sullivan said. “We were so close last year, we have the ability to do it, but we have to take care of the task at hand and that's one game right in front of us. But we have a great opportunity between now and the break to make some headway.”
It was the final game of a seven-game road trip in which the Penguins went 3-4-0.
"Hopefully, we can bring some of that momentum back home," Crosby said. "It's good to finish the trip off with a win."
NOTES: Crosby’s goal and assist extended his goal and point streaks to three games (three goals). ... Nick Schmaltz assisted on Utah’s first goal and picked up his 400th career point (132 goals, 268 assists). ... John Marino extended his assist and point streaks to three games (three assists).