Crosby OT goal lifts Penguins past Utah

“I just tried to hold it and get to the far post,” Crosby said. "I think it was [Cody Glass] who dropped it to me, so it was nice coming on the ice fresh there and having some room. I made a great play and just found a way to tuck it in.”

It was Crosby's 95th career game-winning goal, moving him past Steve Yzerman for the 13th most in NHL history. Crosby also had an assist for his 207th multipoint game, tying him with Joe Sakic for the eighth most in NHL history.

“He has the ability to elevate his game when the stakes are high and I think that's when he's at his best,” Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. “He does it over and over and over again, he's done it forever in this league. I can't say it surprises me — it doesn't — but certainly it's impressive to watch, it's fun to watch from where we are.”