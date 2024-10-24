Game Preview, 10/24: Utah Hockey Club vs. Colorado Avalanche

Game Preview
By Mike Folta
WHEN: 7:00 p.m. MT

WHERE: Delta Center - Salt Lake City, Utah

TV: SEG+, UtahHC+, Utah 16 | RADIO: KSL Sports Zone 97.5 FM, KZNS 1280 AM, NHL App

The Utah Hockey Club (4-2-1) wraps up a three-game homestand tonight against the Colorado Avalanche (3-4-0) at Delta Center. The Avs enter Salt Lake City as one of the league’s hottest teams with wins in their last three games, and Utah looks to earn its third home win in four appearances on home ice.

ONE-TIMERS

  • Thursday is Utah’s first-ever game against Colorado and its second against a fellow Central Division team.
  • Four of Utah’s seven games have reached overtime, and Utah is 3-0-1 in those contests.
  • Captain Clayton Keller leads the team with eight points (4G, 4A).
  • Utah has two come-from-behind wins this season.
  • Utah has only trailed at the end of the first period once to start the season.

TONIGHT’S MATCHUP

After a 0-4-0 start, the Avalanche have won each of their last three games and feature two of the most dynamic players in the world. Defenseman Cale Makar leads the entire NHL with 14 points (2G, 12A), and the 2022 Norris Trophy winner has multiple points in three of his last four games. Forward Nathan MacKinnon is tied for third in league scoring with 12 points (4G, 8A), and the reigning Hart Trophy winner has goals in two of his last three appearances.

WHO TO WATCH

UTAH: #15 ALEXANDER KERFOOT - Kerfoot is one of the most versatile pieces in Utah’s lineup and has two assists through seven games so far. The Vancouver, British Columbia native started his NHL career with the Avalanche for two seasons in 2017-18 and 2018-19 after serving as captain at Harvard University.

COLORADO: #29 NATHAN MACKINNON - Widely regarded as one of the best players and most powerful skaters in the world, MacKinnon is off to another great start in 2024-25 after a ridiculous 140-point (51G, 89A) season last year with Colorado. According to NHL EDGE, MacKinnon leads the league with 65 speed bursts of 20 mph or greater. The next closest is Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers with 43.

LOOK BACK

Utah is looking to bounce back tonight after a 4-0 shutout loss to the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday at Delta Center. Utah stormed out of the gates and outshot Ottawa 8-0 in the first 12 minutes of the first period, not allowing a shot on goal until the 11:43 mark. The Senators scored two goals at 4-on-4, one on the power play, and one goal at 5-on-5 in the second half of the first frame. Utah outshot Ottawa 31-22 for the game.

OTT at UTA | Recap

KAREL VEJMELKA

Goaltender Karel Vejmelka has appeared in two games for Utah so far this season and looked sturdy between the pipes. Through a full game on Oct. 14 against the New Jersey Devils and two periods on Tuesday against Ottawa, Vejmelka has saved 43 of 46 shots for a .935 save percentage. The 28-year-old from Trebic, Czech Republic played professionally as a teenager in his home country before coming to North America in 2021.

LOGAN COOLEY

20-year-old Logan Cooley is tied for third on the team in scoring with six points (0G, 6A) so far this season, with his most recent helper coming as the primary assist on Michael Kesselring’s overtime winner against the Boston Bruins on Saturday at Delta Center. Cooley is known for his speed. According to NHL EDGE, the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania native is tied with Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon for the seventh-fastest speed burst this season at 23.16 mph.

LOOK AHEAD

After the three-game homestand concludes tonight, the Utah Hockey Club visits the Los Angeles Kings at Cypto.com Arena on Saturday, Oct. 26 with puck drop scheduled for 2 p.m. MT. After the quick trip to California, Utah returns home to face the San Jose Sharks at 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 28.

