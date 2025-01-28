CounterPoint Collaborates with Thrifthood to Present Limited-Edition Utah Jazz and Utah Hockey Club Collections 

Today, CounterPoint, the private label apparel and lifestyle brand of Smith Entertainment Group, announced two limited-edition collections in collaboration with streetwear brand, Thrifthood. These exclusive collections, designed to celebrate the unique energy and culture of both the Utah Jazz and Utah Hockey Club, will be available for purchase exclusively in person at Delta Center beginning this week. Fans can purchase the Utah Jazz collection beginning Jan. 30 when the team takes on the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Utah Hockey Club collection on Feb. 4 when the team faces off against the Philadelphia Flyers. Both collections will be available at a pop-up shop inside the arena’s main doors.

“Through each of these carefully curated collections, we created something that embodied both the spirit of the teams and the bold energy of their fans,” said Calyann Barnett, creative director at CounterPoint. “This collaboration with Thrifthood goes far beyond just providing sports apparel by merging sports and fashion in a way that speaks to the individuality of each fan, and we’re excited for fans to experience that firsthand.”

Utah Jazz x Thrifthood collection – Available Jan. 30:

The limited-edition Utah Jazz x Thrifthood collection celebrates creativity, individuality, and the spirit of the Utah Jazz. Fusing fashion and sports, the full collection offers a unique range of pieces including:

Shattered Dunk Hoodie ($140) & Crewneck ($115)

Streetball Hoodie ($140) and T-Shirt ($60)

On Jan. 30, fans can enter Door 5 of the arena at 4:30 PM to shop the Utah Jazz x Thrifthood collection prior to the Jazz game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The first 100 fans to purchase from the Utah Jazz x Thrifthood collection on Thursday will receive one (1) ticket each to the game that night when they spend under $100, and two (2) game tickets when they spend over $100.

Utah Hockey Club x Thrifthood collection – Available Feb. 4:

The exclusive Utah Hockey Club x Thrifthood collection is designed to elevate game-day style. The full collection includes:

Slapshot Hoodie ($140) and T-Shirt ($60)

Thrifthood Goalie Hoodie ($140) and Crewneck ($115)

Thrifthood Times Crewneck ($115)

Delta Center doors open at 5:30 PM on Feb. 4 for Utah’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers, and at that time, fans will be able to shop the Utah Hockey Club x Thrifthood collection for the first time at the CounterPoint pop-up near the Team Store.

All items in both collections will be available on a first-come first-serve basis with limited quantities available.