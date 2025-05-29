Bill Armstrong Discusses Simashev, But Signings

Utah Mammoth General Manager Bill Armstrong discussed Dmitri Simashev and Daniil But after each signed their entry-level contracts. Below are some of the biggest takeaways from the press conference:

On Mikhail Sergachev being a resource and support system for both prospects:

“It’s such an easy transition for them in the sense of having a great player, a great role model, someone that’s a fellow countryman inside our organization already. It allows a little bit more of a comfort level. I think he can help teach them what’s not only expected in our league, but also our culture of our team and what’s coming their way. Obviously when you’re a rookie showing up for training camp in the National Hockey League, it’s hard, so I think he’s going to help guide them through all the pitfalls, and I think his impact will be huge on both of them.”

On how close both players are to making an NHL roster:

“They’ve played in one of the best leagues in the world in the KHL and they played on a championship team. So, I believe both of them will come into camp and will have a good opportunity to compete for a job, and I think they’ll be close to making it. Obviously, there’s a transition period playing on a different size rink and you’re playing North American hockey. There’s a bit of a transition period that occurs for those guys.

“I think with Daniil’s height, he reminds me of Tage Thompson, and it takes a little bit of time to adjust (for) that size of body to be playing in the NHL. He’ll probably have a little bit harder adjustment. But at the same time, both of those players are close and if they can get over here in the summer and get comfortable over here, get comfortable with the system that our coaches play, it surely will make a difference when training camp starts.”

On assessing each player’s development this season:

“With technology you get to watch all the games on video, and you get to have analytics too at the same point, so you get a really good understanding of their impact that they’re having over there, not only in the points that they produce, but actually watching them.

"With Dmitri Simashev, he’s a big man, he might be the biggest d-man I’ve ever drafted, with that type of mobility, I’ve ever seen in my life. He can cover ground. He’s one of the best skaters, he works at his game, he’s extremely good on the d-side of the puck. There’s some room for him to grow offensively obviously too, and get into (plays) with his skating. But the things that he’s elite (in) are skating and closing, and defending. It’s truly impressive at his size and he just kept getting better and better during the course of the year and having more impact in the games.

“Daniil (But), he’s a big man that can score, he can make a play. He plays a really North American style in the sense that, you saw in one of the tying goals in double overtime ... the way he took the puck to the net, and that’s what he does. He plays a North American style game. He’s extremely aggressive cutting into the net and occupying the front of the net with elite stick skills so he’s really impressive. His game has come a long way.”

On Simashev and But attending development camp:

“I like when our players that haven’t played for us before come over for development camp, and especially sometimes they're older players out of Europe. It allows them a good period to get used to the culture in North America, get familiar with our staff, get familiar with our facilities, and they play a role as a leader at our development camps. Because it’s now their third year coming into our camp, they’re a little bit older, I think it’s a great time for them to show their leadership skills.”