The Ottawa Senators and Lépine Apartments honour Canadian Armed Forces at home games

By Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators, in partnership with Lépine Apartments, pay homage to the brave men and women who serve our country through the Canadian Armed Forces by honouring them at every Ottawa Senators home game.

This season, the Ottawa Senators and Lépine Apartments would like to dedicate the Hero’s Ridge program to Émile Lépine who sadly passed away at the age of 24. Émile brought joy and compassion into every room he entered, greeting the world with his signature high fives, radiant smile, and gentle heart. His spirit lives on through the countless lives he’s touched.

20260226 vs DET PGJ 0062

February 26

Chief Petty Officer Erin Bonnar, a 33-year veteran of the Canadian Armed Forces. 

Chief Bonnar built a distinguished career in the Royal Canadian Navy marked by operational excellence, global service, and a commitment to sailors and mission success. A notable chapter in her career was a nine-month operational deployment to Kuwait, where she supported coalition operations in a high-tempo, austere environment. She also served with distinction aboard HMCS Winnipeg, contributing to naval operations that reinforced Canada's global presence. Her career included numerous postings across Canada and abroad, exposing her to a wide range of operational and cultural environments.

20260311 v MTL AC 181

March 11

Retired Petty Officer Second Class Harvey Blais, a 38-year veteran of the Canadian Armed Forces.

Harvey's impressive career spanned all three elements of the military, where he trained as a cook and ships diver. He served on warships on both Canadian coasts, including a small deployment to CFS Alert. Harvey's travels took him to the Middle East, Bosnia, and the Adriatic Sea. He proudly served with the 2 Princess Patricias Canadian Light Infantry, where his two sons, Kevin and Michael, have also served and deployed to locations around the world. Additionally, Harvey flew with the VIP squadron, 412 squadron, which transported Canadian dignitaries, including Prime Minister Harper and Her Excellency Michelle Jean. He was also part of the team that recovered wounded soldiers from Afghanistan. Since his retirement, Harvey has continued to make a positive impact in his community through volunteer work with seniors’ organizations.

20260314 v ANA AC 199

March 14

Captain (Retired) Liala Halawa served twelve years as a Canadian Armed Forces Army Logistics Officer, including a final posting with the Canadian Special Operations Regiment. Promoted to Captain in under two years, she held senior leadership roles overseeing international operational budgets, coordinating deployments, and serving as Second-in-Command of a Tactical Operations Centre supporting elite forces worldwide.

Medically released in 2022 following service-related injuries, Liala transitioned her lifelong commitment to service into art psychotherapy. Now professionally trained, she supports fellow veterans navigating trauma, stress, and life transitions.

A mother of three and community advocate, Liala received the 2024 Bay of Quinte Community Champions Award for her leadership in mental health and disability awareness, continuing to lead through service, creativity, and compassion.

20260315 v SJS MZ 190

March 15

Master Warrant Officer (retired) Patricia Perrin.

Pat from Edmonton, Alberta, served 30 years as a Supply Tech in the Royal Canadian Air Force, with postings across Canada and two humanitarian tours in Djibouti and Kenya, Africa. She also spent nine years as instructing in the Training Command. Although she wore an Air Force uniform, she spent time working with all elements under the Logistic hat badge. 

After retiring in Ottawa, Pat became a member of Branch 192 Carleton Place Legion, a role she has held for over 20 years. Today, she enjoys traveling and spending time with family and friends.

20260319 v NYI MZ 335

March 19

Master Corporal (Retired) Dave Gagliano from Ottawa, Ontario, a 15-year veteran of the Canadian Armed Forces serving as a Land Communications and Information Systems Technician. Throughout his military career, Master Corporal Gagliano deployed overseas three times. In 2005, he deployed overseas to the Goland Heights in support of United Nations peacekeeping and then twice to Afghanistan in 2007 and 2009. In addition to those operations, he has traveled extensively, lending his expertise to numerous domestic and international missions.

After his medical release from the Canadian Armed Forces in 2017, Dave continued his service to Canada supporting defence network infrastructure as a civilian Information Technology Specialist with the Department of National Defence. In uniform and as a civilian, Dave has remained committed to service, professionalism, and supporting those around him.

20260321 v TOR PGJ 0062

March 21

Retired Lieutenant-Colonel Steve McNutt and his wife, Retired Lieutenant Colonel Teresa McNutt.\\
Steve\\
Steve is a 45-year veteran of the Canadian Armed Forces. Steve joined the military in 1976 and served in various roles, including as a missile/mission systems engineer and base maintenance officer. He also served with the United Nations Special Commission in Iraq as a weapons inspector and was a project manager for the Light Armoured Vehicle project. Steve retired as a Lieutenant-Colonel in 2006 and went on to join the public service, where he managed the Land Reconnaissance Surveillance System.

Teresa

Lieutenant-Colonel Teresa, a trailblazer for women in the Canadian Armed Forces. Teresa became one of the first female Army officers in 1979 and served in various roles, including as a missile engineer and company commander. She was also the Vigil Commander for the return of the Unknown Soldier to his resting place at the National War Memorial. Teresa held several leadership positions, including project manager, deputy, and senior engineer for Army equipment acquisition projects. She retired as a Lieutenant-Colonel in 2007 and has remained in Ottawa.

20260326 v PIT MZ 201

March 26

Retired Major Daniel Desmarais joined the Royal Canadian Air Force in 1966 at just 18 years old, as an Aircrew 1st Class. Throughout his 35-year career, he underwent numerous courses and worked in various Radar units.  One his career highlights was a three-year posting to Lahr, Germany. After retiring from the Air Force, Danny transitioned to the public service, dedicating an additional seven years before retiring at 60 with a combined 42 years of service.

Outside of his many accomplishments, Danny is deeply devoted to his family. He's been married to his high school sweetheart, Monique, for 54 years, and together they have three sons. In his retirement, Danny continues to serve his community by volunteering at the Barrhaven Legion, supporting his fellow veterans. Please give a Hero's Ridge welcome to Danny for his extraordinary service to our country and his unwavering commitment to his community.

20260402 v BUF AC 372

April 2

Master Warrant Officer Jonny Whitehead is a proud example of service, resilience, and the power of sport. With more than 22 years of service in the Canadian Armed Forces, including operational tours in Afghanistan and Ukraine, he has demonstrated unwavering dedication to Canada and his fellow service members.

A lifelong athlete, MWO Whitehead has represented the CAF in men’s ice hockey at both the national and regional levels more than 35 times, earning multiple championships and MVP honours. He has also captained ball hockey teams to national and regional titles, once again being recognized for his leadership and performance.

Beyond competition, Jonny has used sport as a foundation for wellness, recovery, and connection. Through his involvement with Soldier On, coaching, officiating, and mentoring at Base Petawawa, he helps foster camaraderie, resilience, and purpose in others. His commitment to sport, on and off the ice, continues to strengthen the CAF community and inspire those around him.

20260404 v MIN MZ 155

April 4

Retired Chief Warrant Officer Philip Doucette, a 92-year-old, Korean War Veteran who served in the Canadian Armed Forces for 36 years. During his service he also deployed on two Peace Keeping missions to Egypt. Tonight he is accompanied by his wife of 70 years, Evelyn.

20260405 v CAR MZ 141

April 5

Retired Warrant Officer Patrick Hibbs served for 15 years in the Canadian Armed Forces where he spent most of his time with the Canadian Special Operations Regiment (CSOR). During his service he deployed Kuwait, Malaysia, Africa, Iraq, Jamaica, and Europe. Now an Ottawa Police Constable, he continues serving his community with integrity while balancing life as a dedicated husband and father.

20260407 v TBL MZ 261

April 7

Corporal Gary Farnsworth joined the Canadian Armed Forces on September 4th, 1980, at just 17 years of age.

Following basic training, he was posted to CFB Shilo, Manitoba, serving with the 3rd Regiment, Royal Canadian Horse Artillery. During this time, he completed a six-month deployment in Cyprus.

In 1985, Corporal Farnsworth transitioned to the Firefighter trade, where he continued his service with dedication and professionalism. His final posting was to CFB Trenton, Ontario.

After a distinguished military career spanning two decades, Corporal Farnsworth retired in September 2000.

20260409 vs FLA TA 0193

April 9

Ron served 23 years in the Canadian Air Force and represents the second of three generations of his family to serve in the Canadian Armed Forces proudly.

Ron spent his first 20 years of service in Western Canada as an aircraft technician and retired as a Master Corporal in Ottawa in 2001. He continues to serve today as a public servant supporting the Air Force.

While living in Ottawa, Ron became a ski instructor. In 2011, Ron connected with the founders of the Winter Sports Clinic for Veterans in Calabogie, now in its 14th year. This led Ron to complete instructor training with Canadian Adaptive Snowsports (CADS) and to volunteer with the CADS Calabogie and Cascade weekend programs.

Ron looks forward to the day when he can watch his grandchildren skating or skiing.

20260415 v TOR AC 100

April 15

Warrant Officer Terry Woods joined the Canadian Armed Forces in August 2003 and was trained as a Supply Technician. He has served in Shearwater and, Halifax, NS and Petawawa, ON where he currently serves with 2 Service Battalion a Regimental Quartermaster. He has deployed to Afghanistan in 2006 and 2008, and to Lebanon in 2021. During the winter, you can find him at Calabogie Peaks Volunteering with the Canadian Adaptive Snowsports and the Canadian Veterans Winter Sports Clinic usually behind a sit ski assisting students to enjoy the sport.

April 23

Retired Lieutenant Commander Dean Braknis joined the Royal Canadian Navy at age 23. He was deployed on counter-narcotics, antiterrorism, and anti-piracy missions across the Red Sea, Arabian Sea, Arabian Gulf, Indian Ocean, and Gulf of Aqaba. His first major deployment was to the Arabian Sea and Indian Ocean in December 2001 as part of Canada's response to the 9/11 terrorist attacks. He retired in 2016 at the age of 44 after 21 years of service.

April 25

Retired Master Corporal Christian Tremblay proudly served our country for 20 years, beginning his career in 1979 with the Canadian Army and the Royal 22nd Regiment.
He went on to serve as a paratrooper with the Special Service Forces and later spent 15 years in the Royal Canadian Air Force as an aircraft mechanic. During his service, he worked on multiple aircraft including the CF‑18 and served both here in Canada and overseas in Germany. Master Corporal Tremblay also took part in United Nations deployment in Cyprus and NATO support operations. Today, he continues to serve his community as a volunteer firefighter and proud Legion.

News Feed

Senators to participate in 32nd annual McHappy Day

Halliday extension reflects Senators’ belief in his offensive IQ

A tough ending, and a meaningful beginning

Tested at every turn, the Senators grew mentally this season

'Sometimes you’ve just got to get punched in the face': Senators process sweep, look ahead

AFTER THE BUZZER: Sens eliminated by Hurricanes

Hurricanes win Game 4, sweep Senators in Eastern 1st Round

Sens look to channel home energy into better Game 4

Sens use Friday to reset mentally, tactically, with no margin for error on Saturday

AFTER THE BUZZER: Sens stymied by Hurricanes

Hurricanes push Senators to brink with Game 3 win in Eastern 1st Round

Sens get boost on blue line as series returns home

Know Before You Go: Game 3

Linus Ullmark is giving the Senators belief as the series shifts to Ottawa

‘When you lose a game like that, it hurts, and it should hurt’

AFTER THE BUZZER: Sens fall to Canes in third-longest game in franchise history

Giroux: ‘We’ve got a great opportunity tonight to steal one on the road’

Stützle: ‘We’ve got to find a way to put one in the back of the net’