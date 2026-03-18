Senators to host Y2K Night with bucket hat giveaway Thursday vs. Islanders

The Sens will be throwing it back to the year 2000 on Thursday night at Canadian Tire Centre with Y2K Night.

The Sens and Islanders are both in the hunt for the final playoff spots in the Eastern Conference, which will make for another amped-up home crowd after back-to-back sellout wins on the weekend.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early, as 5000 reversible bucket hats will be up for grabs when doors open at 5 p.m. for the 7 p.m. start.

At Upper Gate 1, a Y2K themed photo station will give fans the chance to immerse themselves in nostalgia. Arcade games like NBA Hoops, Hockey Dome, and Guitar Hero will also be set up throughout the 100-level concourse.

Purchase your ticket now and don’t miss your chance to see the Senators in action — there are only nine home games remaining in the regular season!